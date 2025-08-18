"Hypothetical Connor McDavid move to Maple Leafs move has NHL fans guessing Toronto's Stanley Cup success - ""Zero, Mathews is there"""

NHL fans on social media reacted to Connor McDavid's hypothetical move to the Toronto Maple Leafs and speculated on how many Stanley Cups the Leafs could win if it happened.With the NHL offseason in full swing, McDavid's contract extension remains a major talking point across the league as he enters the final year of his $100 million contract.Although there are reportedly no active discussions between McDavid's camp and the Oilers, many believe the 28-year-old will ultimately re-sign with Edmonton.Here's how fans on X reacted to the hypothetical scenario of McDavid joining the Maple Leafs if a deal with the Oilers doesn't happen.&quot;One tweeted: Zero. Matthews is there. McDavid hasn’t been able to win with Draistl, who is 1000x better than Matthews in the playoffs…. It would be way harder with the biggest choker of all time.&quot;Luigi @WoodbridgeLu657LINK@BarDown Zero. Matthews is there. McDavid hasn’t been able to win with Draistl, who is 1000x better than Matthews in the playoffs…. It would be way harder with the biggest choker of all time.Another chimed in:&quot;Dawg McDavid hasn’t even won a cup with Edmonton yet. Star power doesn’t mean sh*t if there’s no f*****g depth around them. So my answer is 0, they’d win 0 cups.&quot;&quot;Hes resigning. Hockey Free Agency is so boring. Basically 90-95% of pending major free agents end up signing before July 1st. It'll be this way with the salary cap spike for the next 5 years,&quot; a third fan posted.&quot;Leafs will win the Stanley Cup without McDavid. Let McDavid win a Stanley Cup with the Oilers. There's no shot that McDavid will sign with the Leafs,&quot; another opined.Here are some more reactions on X:AllieCat🇺🇸 @AlleyM16LINK@BarDown Zero not gonna happen lolOldGrayBalls 🇨🇦 @XOGamersXLINK@BarDown None because there will be no money for any other players.Connor McDavid expected to re-sign with Edmonton OilersDespite speculation and no ongoing discussions between McDavid’s camp and the Oilers, the five-time Art Ross Trophy winner is expected to re-sign with the team.On a recent episode of the “BR” podcast, insider Frank Seravalli explained that the delay in McDavid’s extension is due to a busy offseason for the forward.“Just to give you a quick update, it's been a very busy social summer for Connor McDavid, as everyone saw on social media overseas in Europe at best friend Leon Draisaitl's wedding; we all saw this.Seravalli also stated that there's no cause for concern and that McDavid's contract situation is likely to be concluded before the start of the new season.Also Read: NHL columnist opines Connor McDavid will take a discount on massive contract extension to help Oilers land free agents