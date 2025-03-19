"I cried for two hours": Cale Makar and wife Tracy reveal their takes on 'most likely to get a speeding ticket' and more in couples quiz

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar and his wife, Tracy Evans, took part in a couples quiz hosted by UCHealth. The ‘most likely to’ segment, shared on UCHealth’s Instagram in collaboration with the Avalanche, featured the couple holding up playing cards to answer fun questions about each other.

Ad

During the quiz, both Cale and Tracy held up his card when asked who was most likely to get a speeding ticket. Makar recalled getting at least two speeding tickets so far. Tracy then admitted that she had received a ticket before and took it hard.

“I got one once, and I cried for like two hours after because I was so sad,” she said, making Cale laugh.

Ad

Trending

When asked who was most likely to cry during a sad movie, both of them instantly held up Tracy’s card. To decide the dinner spot, both held up Makar’s card.

“I feel like I'm better with that stuff,” Cale Makar said. “I like food, so. Just dinner-wise.”

When asked who was more likely to forget their passport at home, Cale held up Tracy’s card, while Tracy held up Cale’s. Cale, however, clarified:

Ad

“Neither of us really. But mine's always just packed. You would never, but you're more likely to.”

Ad

They also spoke about their music preferences and agreed that Cale Makar is more likely to become a DJ. Tracy pointed out that Cale is dedicated to his playlists, while she listens to podcasts. They also agreed that Makar is more likely to break a New Year’s resolution and Tracy is the one who walks their dog Presley in the morning, at least on game days.

Cale Makar’s wife Tracy links up with partners of Avs players for tennis outing

Last week, partners of several Avs players gathered for a tennis session. The group, which included spouses of both current and former Avalanche players, shared photos of their meet-up on social media.

Ad

The Avs Better Halves’ X account posted a picture of some members on the court, with defenseman Josh Manson’s wife Julie later resharing it on her Instagram stories and tagging Cale Makar’s wife Tracy.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Their tennis outing came as the group attended the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California. Julie also shared a photo in front of the tournament sign and the Avs Better Halves account posted a picture of them watching from the stands.

The group in attendance included Allie Cogliano, wife of retired NHLer Andrew Cogliano, Nathan MacKinnon’s wife Charlotte and Kendra O’Connor who is the wife of Logan O’Connor. Others who joined them on their outing on the court were Sussana, partner of former Avs player Mikko Rantanen, Julie Manson and Tracy Makar.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama