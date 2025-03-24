"I just don’t understand it": Boston legend Don Cherry baffled by Bruins trading away Brad Marchand and more players in big fire sale

Former NHL coach Don Cherry talked about Boston's recent roster changes in the 300th episode of his podcast. He did not like the team's decisions, especially the departures of Brad Marchand, Brandon Carlo, Trent Frederic, Jake DeBrusk, Charlie Coyle, Kevin Shattenkirk, James van Riemsdyk, A.J. Greer, and Linus Ullmark.

He believes these moves have weakened the team and will hurt their chances this season. The Bruins have lost several players through trades and free agency.

Marchand was traded to the Florida Panthers at the deadline. Carlo was sent to the Toronto Maple Leafs, and Frederic joined the Edmonton Oilers in a three-team deal. DeBrusk signed with Vancouver in free agency, while Coyle was traded to the Colorado Avalanche. Ullmark was dealt to the Ottawa Senators in June. Cherry thinks losing so many players is a bad sign for the organization.

During the episode, Cherry questioned why the Bruins made so many changes. His son and podcast co-host, Tim Cherry, agreed. He said Don predicted months ago that Boston would struggle. Tim admitted he left that prediction out of an earlier episode.

"That’s a big turnover, for sure. I don’t understand it. Something funny going on in that whole organization. They’re going to miss the playoffs, that’s for sure." Cherry said. "I don’t know why they’re doing this. I just don’t understand it. They got rid of so many good players, and now look at them." (3:38)

Even with a strong defense and Jeremy Swayman’s new 8-year, $66,000,000 contract signed in October last year, Don Cherry is not convinced.

Boston Bruins' struggling offense is the primary reason behind their bad performance

The Boston Bruins have lost 14 out of their last 17 games. The chances of making it to the playoffs are slim, as they have only 11 games left and they have six points less than the Montreal Canadiens, who currently hold the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Boston Bruins' offense is struggling the most this season, with a goal difference of 24-8 in their last five losses. David Pastrnak is leading the team's offense with 34 goals and 50 assists, scoring 84 points this season.

The Boston Bruins are currently on a six-game losing streak and have lost to even the San Jose Sharks, who are officially out of the playoffs and are placed last in the league. They lost to the Sharks 3-1, and their only goal came in the second period when Casey Mittelstadt scored.

