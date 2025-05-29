"I know the boys were smiling": Johnny Gaudreau's mom Jane pens a heartfelt note for Phillies as family attends MLB game

Late NHL star Johnny Gaudreau's family recently attended a Philadelphia Phillies game at Citizens Bank Park. It was a meaningful night for them as they continue to honour the lives of Johnny and Matthew, who died last August in a cycling accident.
Their mother, Jane, shared photos from the event on Wednesday with her Instagram followers. She wrote a heartfelt message thanking the Phillies for inviting the family. She also expressed gratitude for the team’s support in promoting the Gaudreau Family 1st 5K Run/Walk & Family Day. The event is scheduled for Saturday, May 31, in memory of Johnny and Matty.
"Thank you @phillies for inviting our family to the game last night and for helping us promote the Gaudreau Family 1st 5K Run/Walk & Family Day," Jane wrote in her caption.
In her message, Jane highlighted a special moment from the night as Guy Gaudreau, Johnny’s father, was invited to throw the first pitch.
"Having Guy throw out the first pitch was such a special moment for our family and it meant so much to us," Jane said.
Jane also shared how exciting it was for them to meet Eagles executive Howie Roseman. She ended the note by saying:
"As Eagles fans, getting to meet Howie Roseman was also very special for our family. I know the boys were smiling.❤️❤️"
Judge upholds charges against the driver involved in Matthew and Johnny Gaudreau's deaths
During a court hearing in April, a judge upheld the charges against the driver, Sean Higgins, who struck Matthew and Johnny Gaudreau while they were cycling. The defense tried to argue that the brothers’ alcohol levels played a role, but the judge dismissed this claim. The court ruled that all charges, including manslaughter and vehicular homicide, would go forward.
Superior Court Judge Michael Silvanio made it clear in her statement (via cbc.ca), saying:
"There's no credence in the argument there was contributory negligence on the part of the cyclists."
Johnny Gaudreau, also known as “Johnny Hockey,” played 10 full seasons in the NHL. He spent most of his career with the Calgary Flames and later joined the Columbus Blue Jackets. His widow, Meredith, gave birth to their third child on April 1. Matthew’s wife also gave birth to a son after the tragedy.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama