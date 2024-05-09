"I'm not afraid of him" - David Pastrnak gets candid about his altercation with Matthew Tkachuk

Late in the third period of Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Bruins and the Panthers, Bruins alternate captain David Pastrnak and Panthers alternate captain Matthew Tkachuk engaged in a hand to hand fight on the ice.

With the Panthers already winning the tie 6-1 at the time, Pastrnak took up Tkachuk’s challenge and both engaged in a straight out brawl during play. The referees had to intervene to separate the players and things were boiling between the two alternate captains.

After the game, David Pastrnak addressed the fight and had his say on the matter.

“I mean, you know, you're in the game, it's a lot of emotions,” Pastrnak said. “I'm not afraid of him, you know, to be honest. I can take a punch and I'd do anything for these guys here.”

When asked if he has gotten into any other fights before, Pastrnak said:

“I think I have one or two scraps with Mr. Girardi [Dan Girardi]. Okay, but not otherwise. I don't think I ever fought outside of hockey.”

He probably referred to his on-ice altercation with Daniel Girardi during the regular season in 2018, when Girardi was still playing for the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Pastrnak also acknowledged the need to stick together and focus on their next game. Despite a subpar performance, the Bruins winger expressed confidence that they would improve and be ready for the next challenge.

Jim Montgomery opens up on David Pastrnak-Matthew Tkachuk brawl

In the post-game presser, Bruins HC Jim Montgomery was asked to comment on the fight between Pastrnak and Tkachuk and if it would spill into their next game.

Montgomery said:

“I don't think there's going to be any spillover into the next game. You know, these are two teams that are rivals. We played each other last year, we're playing each other this year, and it's going to be a series.”

He then went on to support David Pastrnak’s decision to take it out on the ice. He also praised the competitive spirit of the two players.

“And what I'm really proud of, I'm proud of Pasta,” Montgomery said. “There's so many guys out there pushing after the whistle when the linesmen are there. Pasta and Tkachuk, they just went out there and fought. That's what you like. You like your hockey players to be competitors.”

The reporter then asked if David Pastrnak had sought permission before the fight from his coach, given they were spotted exchanging a few words right before that. In response, Montgomery flatly denied.

“No, he didn't ask permission.”

Now the Boston Bruins will be looking to gain their lead in the series as they host the Florida Panthers for Game 3 at TD Garden on Friday.