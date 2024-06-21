During an interview with TSN's Mark Masters on Thursday, 2024 NHL draft prospect Cole Hutson talked about his older brother, Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson. After a point-per-game season, Cole came in at No. 26 on the final list of top prospects compiled by TSN's director of scouting.

The defenseman for the U.S. National Team Development Program has an impressive skill set, with his agility and offensive instincts from the blue line. When asked what he has learned most from his brother, Cole said:

"I've had the pleasure of skating with him my whole life. I've looked up to him in everything I've done. I've taken everything possible from his game and tried to emulate it."

Trending

According to Cole, Lane Hutson, who was listed at 5-foot-8 coming into the league and is 5-foot-9 on the Habs' official website, has overcome questions about his size.

"He went into the draft as a pretty small kid, but he grew a little bit since then. He's been having to fight off the size thing his whole life and I've done the same. It was nothing too big for him."

When asked how he has handled size questions, the 5-foot-10 Cole joked:

"Lucky enough, I'm not as small as him, so I didn't hear it as much as him. But I've been dealing with it my whole life and just keep going."

But despite his jab at his older brother, Cole Hutson looks up to Lane's success, saying:

"Everything he does is pretty special, obviously. He did big things in college hockey, so I'm hoping to carry on the legacy that he left off."

Cole Hutson discusses his NHL role models

When asked who his NHL role model is, Cole Hutson said he watches a lot of the New York Rangers' Adam Fox and the Vancouver Canucks' Quinn Hughes.

Cole explained what he admires about each defenseman's game, saying:

"The way Adam Fox is able to create plays from little or nothing. I like Quinn Hughes' skating. I like his edge work and the way he's able to create plays with his skating and get himself out of danger."

In addition to learning from his role models, Cole Hutson has also taken proactive steps to improve his own game. He worked closely with his coaches at the beginning of the season to identify areas for improvement and has since made significant strides in maturing his play on the ice.