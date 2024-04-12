"Wannabe Cale Makar" "Smaller version of Hughes" - NHL fans left divided as Lane Hutson finally joins Canadiens

It's now official. Lane Hutson is joining the Montreal Canadiens. The 20-year-old from Boston University who was picked in the second round of the 2022 NHL Draft has signed a three-year entry-level deal with the side that drafted him.

The Canadiens, who have three more games left this season after failing to make the playoffs, could be tempted to test out their latest acquisition when they take on the Detroit Red Wings on Monday, but that remains to be seen.

NHL fans meanwhile have had a mixed response to this news. One fan, @johhnyWalkerAZ, had this to say about Hutson,

"Smaller version of Hughes"

Another fan, @PontusGoalberg, given Hutson's similarities to Cale Makar, had this to add about the new Canadiens defenseman,

"Wannabe Cale Makar joins the Montreal Canadiens"

Another enthusiastic Canadiens fan, @CaufieldHabs2, was quick to proclaim that Hutson was already a top 10 defenseman before even having played a game in the NHL.

"ALREADY A TOP 10 DMAN IN THE LEAGUE"

@CrossfadeXO, too shared some of the same excitement around Lane Hutson's arrival.

"Exciting times as a Habs fan. I’m here for it all!"

One fan, @FuriousBearsFan, despite not being a Habs fan was excited about the prospect of watching Hutson live in action

"Not gonna lie. not my team, but this is exciting."

@Pelerin293 enquired about the status of Luke Tuch who too was drafted by the Canadiens back in 2020.

"What about Tuch?"

One fan, @LilMoserGaming, took the opportunity to call out Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving for picking up Topi Ronni ahead of Hutson in the draft.

"Never forgive Treliving for selecting Topi Ronni over David Goyette and Lane Hutson"

Canadiens fans clearly have high hopes when it comes to Lane Hutson. With this season's campaign being all but done, Habs fans will be hoping to see more of their new defenseman in the season to come.

Lane Hutson sees championship dreams fade away as Boston University succumbs to Denver at Frozen Four

Lane Huston's second-ranked Boston University Terriers squad saw their season draw to a close in the NCAA national semifinals when third-ranked Denver secured a 2-1 overtime triumph at the NCAA Frozen Four on Thursday.

The Terries almost took an early lead thanks to 2024 projected first-overall pick Macklin Celebrini, but it was eventually Tuch who slotted home to give them the lead.

Macklin Celebrini almost gave the Terriers an early lead

Denver fought back though as Miko Matikka leveled the game up in the second period. The game went on to overtime where Tristan Broz slotted home from the top of the right circle to seal the tie and seal Denver's place in the national championship game.