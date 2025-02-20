"I not play in Russia after Pittsburgh": Sidney Crosby's long-time teammate Evgeni Malkin leaves no doubt about his Penguins future

Evgeni Malkin has a deep connection to his hometown team, Metallurg Magnitogorsk, where he played for three seasons from 2003 to 2006 and returned during the NHL lockout in 2012-13.

Despite speculation about a possible return to Russia, especially with his parents still living in Magnitogorsk, Malkin has expressed his commitment to the Penguins.

In a recent interview with The Athletic, the 38-year-old said:

"I not retire. I know what some people say — like, I go back to Russia and play for my home team. But I never say it, you know? I retire with Pittsburgh. The Penguins are my team. I love this team. When I retire it’s here."

"I not play in Russia after Pittsburgh,” Malkin said Wednesday. “Maybe one game for home team in Russia. Just one to say goodbye," he added.

Evgeni Malkin has one season left on his four-year, $24 million contract. Similarly, his longtime teammate Sidney Crosby has one more season remaining on his two-year, $17.4 million deal.

NHL: Dallas Stars at Pittsburgh Penguins - Source: Imagn

Both Crosby and Malkin are expected to have their jersey numbers retired, joining the ranks of the late Michel Briere (21), Mario Lemieux (66) and Jaromir Jagr (68). However, it is uncertain whether these will be the final contracts for both players with the Penguins.

Malkin was drafted No. 2 overall by the Penguins in the 2004 NHL draft. He has been with the club for 19 seasons. On the other hand, Crosby a first overall pick for the Pens in the 2005 draft, has been with the club for two decades.

Evgeni Malkin expresses his desire for his son to witness playoff hockey

Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby have enjoyed considerable success together, securing three Stanley Cups with the Penguins.

However, the team has struggled in recent years, missing the playoffs since 2022 and not winning a playoff series since 2018. Malkin voiced his desire for his nine-year-old son to experience the thrill of playoff hockey.

“It’s my dream for him to see us in playoffs — make good memories for him,” Malkin said earlier this season. “I hope I play long enough to see it.

Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Penguins find themselves six points off a wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. The Pens host rivals Washington Capitals at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday for a chance to boost their playoff chances.

