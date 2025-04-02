  • home icon
  • “I would be scared to death”: Craig Button gets brutally honest about teams looking to acquire $92,800,000 Canucks forward

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Apr 02, 2025 11:00 GMT
Winnipeg Jets v Vancouver Canucks - Source: Getty
Craig Button gets brutally honest about teams looking to acquire $92,800,000 Canucks forward - Source: Getty

TSN hockey analyst Craig Button shared his thoughts on teams considering acquiring Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson.

The 26-year-old Swede became the highest-paid player on the Canucks roster after signing a lucrative eight-year, $92.8 million contract, with an annual average value of $11.6 million, in March last year.

Despite the hefty deal, Pettersson's performances haven't matched the expectations set by his salary. On the TSN Overdrive show, Button explained why he believes teams should think twice before pursuing the forward (15:30 onwards):

"$11.6 million for the next seven years on a player whose play has dramatically fallen off? I would be scared to death," Button said.
Button argued that at that price, a player should be leading the team and shaping its environment, not someone who needs the situation around him to be adjusted to succeed.

He further pointed out several factors indicating that there's no easy solution for Elias Pettersson's struggles in Vancouver.

"You’re paying a guy $11.6 million and trying to change the environment around him? When I pay a guy $11.6 million, he’s the one who drives it. He’s the guy that changes the environment. And you just listed a number of things that tell me there ain’t no quick fix in Vancouver," Button added.
youtube-cover
Pettersson is on course for career-low numbers after amassing 45 points through 15 goals and 20 assists in 64 games this season.

He's now dealing with an upper-body injury sustained during the Vancouver Canucks 5-3 away loss to the New York Rangers on March 22. Pettersson is listed as day-to-day at the moment.

Vancouver Canucks coach Rick Tocchet addresses extension reports

Vancouver Canucks coach Rick Tocchet addressed reports about the team offering him a new contract extension.

Tocchet is in the final year of his contract with the Canucks. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman has reported that the organization has expressed a strong desire to continue with him, with indications that a new contract has already been proposed.

Addressing the speculation, Tocchet characterized it as a "private" discussion and emphasized that his primary focus remains on the team's performance.

Meanwhile, the Vancouver Canucks' chances of reaching the postseason seem to be diminishing as the regular season nears its conclusion. The club is seven points behind a wild-card spot in the West, with eight games remaining.

Also Read: Rick Tocchet sheds light on Elliotte Friedman's report of Canucks offering him a contract extension

