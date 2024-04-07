NHL fans joke about Evander Kane's $5000 fine for slashing incident against Dryden Hunt: "I don't think he can afford that"

NHL has announced the fining of Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane $5,000 for a slashing incident against Calgary Flames' Dryden Hunt. Now the hockey fans have hopped onto X to inject some humor into the situation.

The official NHL Department of Player Safety Twitter account, X, delivered the news, stating that Kane had been fined the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA). The slashing incident, which occurred at 3:46 of the second period, resulted in Kane receiving a minor penalty.

The tweet reads,

"Edmonton’s Evander Kane has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for slashing Calgary’s Dryden Hunt."

While the fine itself was a serious matter, fans opted to lighten the mood with witty and amusing remarks.

"Did you fine Andersson for his Oscar-worthy dive?" one fan said.

This playful jab at the opposing player's potential embellishment of the incident brought a smile to many faces.

Another fan delved into the realm of financial philosophy, suggesting,

"I've always believed that all fines, whether they are in sports or even a speeding fine should be based on a percentage of your income," said Tim Bradley.

"Play some blackjack, you’ll be fine," one fan humorously advised Kane

In past Kane was involved in a gambling incident so, this fan was playing cleverly. His light-hearted remark was without a doubt well timed.

One Oiler fan came in Evander Kane's support,

"Worth every penny," he said.

"Good luck collecting," said Devlin McGregor.

Clearly not pleased with Kane's hit, One disgruntled fan wrote:

"I don't think he can afford that"

"Pocket change for Kane," one wrote.

Meanwhile, some fans kept joking about Kane's gambling incident.

"gonna have to get the go fund me going to pay that off," one said.

"considering how much money these guys lose for a suspension, these fines should be much higher," another fan said complaining about the amount of fine,

Evander Kane and Oilers' won the game 4-2

The Edmonton Oilers easily triumphed 4-2 over the Calgary Flames with a comfortable lead. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins shone with three points, while Calvin Pickard's 33 saves were instrumental.

Leon Draisaitl's 40th goal of the season and Connor Brown's contribution secured the Oilers' lead. Despite a resilient Flames effort, including goals from Yegor Sharangovich and Nazem Kadri, Edmonton's Evan Bouchard scored the game-winner.

The Oilers secured the season series victory with three out of four wins. Connor McDavid scored his 99th assist. Edmonton sealed the win in the Battle of Alberta.

