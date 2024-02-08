Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland addressed the situation surrounding goaltender Jack Campbell. As intrigue grows around Campbell's future in Edmonton, Holland shared his thoughts on the goaltender.

As per NHL insider Mark Spector, Holland said:

“In hindsight, I think I made a mistake that when I sent him down. Probably should not have had him play right off the bat."

The admission comes in light of Campbell's recent performances with the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League (AHL). Campbell was 1-4-0 with a 4.49 GAA and a .873 save percentage before his demotion to the AHL. Now, his saves percentage sits at an impressive .935%.

Earlier in the season, while still under contract with the Oilers, Campbell was demoted to the AHL after a string of underwhelming performances by the goalie. This move raised questions about the goalie's future with the franchise.

Holland's acknowledgment of a potential misstep in decision-making could hint at two things. A call-up back to the NHL is on the horizon, or it could simply be Holland doing the groundwork to raise Jack Campbell's trade value.

Should the Philadelphia Flyers make a move for Jack Campbell ahead of NHL trade deadline?

As the NHL season heats up with teams looking to book a playoff berth, plenty will look to boost their presence between the pipes. One among them is the Philadelphia Flyers.

With Carter Hart's prolonged absence over his involvement in the 2018 Hockey Canada scandal, the Flyers seem thin in the goaltending department.

Philadelphia Flyers' Carter Hart was recently charged with one count of sexual assault

The Flyers are banking on a tandem of Samuel Ersson and Calvin Petersen to lead the way. The NHL has informed that teams affected by the Hockey Canada investigation would be offered some cap relief for their players involved.

This would offer the Philadelphia franchise some wiggle room to pursue a deal for Jack Campbell. However, a trade for the 32-year-old will likely come at the cost of one, if not two, high-round draft picks.