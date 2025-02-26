"I am utterly disgusted": Ex-NHL referee Tim Peel slams Canadians for "trying to cancel" Wayne Gretzky due to ties with Donald Trump

Former NHL referee Tim Peel criticized Canadians for trying to cancel Wayne Gretzky, aka, "The Great One." This is apparently happening because of Gretzky's association with U.S. President Donald Trump. Gretzky was the honorary captain of Team Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off, and some fans were upset when the Canadian-American gave a thumbs-up to the U.S. bench.

Gretzky also stepped on the ice wearing a two-piece instead of the red maple leaf jersey representing Canada at the 4 Nations finals at TD Garden, Boston. Mike Eruzione, who was representing the U.S., was wearing a Team USA jersey.

Speaking on the "SnipesandStripes" podcast on Tuesday, Tim Peel defended Gretzky from Canadian fans who are trying to "cancel" him.

"I am utterly disgusted in the country that I grew up in and still love," Peel said. "Now they're trying to cancel the greatest hockey player of all time, our friend Wayne Gretzky, who's done so much for Canadian hockey, is been the epitome of class his entire career.

"(Gretzky) has grown the sport in areas in the U.S. that probably it never would have worked without Gretzky, and because he didn't come out with a Team Canada jersey on, and because he's friends with Donald Trump, they want to try to cancel him."

Gretzky’s ties to Trump have drawn attention recently, especially after Trump’s comments about Canada becoming the "51st state."

Peel criticized hockey writer Terry Jones for demanding a statement from Gretzky. Jones said Trump's desire to make Canada the "51st state" has increased pressure on Gretzky to clarify his views. Jones believes Gretzky should publicly clarify his disapproval of Trump's statement about Canada.

"I'm like, 'Are you a complete moron?' Wayne Gretzky does not owe you guys anything," Peel said. "Who cares what celebrity endorses a political figure, it's none of our business, and it's none of your business, and I think it's disgraceful what they're trying to do to him."

Wayne Gretzky and his wife, Janet, attended Trump’s inauguration. Gretzky has also been photographed several times with Trump at Mar-a-Lago in Florida. A photo also showed Gretzky wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat at Trump’s election victory party.

Former NHLer Bobby Orr defends Wayne Gretzky

Hockey legend Bobby Orr has also defended Wayne Gretzky against criticism over his connection to Donald Trump. Many Canadians are upset due to political tensions between Canada and the U.S.

Orr, writing for the Toronto Sun, called the criticism unfair. He said Gretzky has always represented Canada with pride.

"For the life of me, I cannot understand why the “haters” have decided to go after Wayne because he “didn’t wear a Canadian jersey” during his introduction at the final match. I, for one, thought that he looked very dignified while representing Canada with class and professionalism," Orr wrote.

Orr praised Wayne Gretzky’s contributions to hockey and Canada, and he urged people to show respect for Gretzky instead of focusing on controversy.

