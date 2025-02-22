Watch: Wayne Gretzky announces team lineup and delivers dressing room speech before Canada's 4 Nations win

Legendary hockey player Wayne Gretzky delivered a rousing speech to Team Canada before their 4 Nations championship game against the United States on Thursday. Serving as honorary captain, Gretzky announced the starting lineup and rallied the team in the dressing room.

In a video shared online, Gretzky is seen reading out the roster to a packed locker room. His announcement of each player's name elicits cheers and applause from the team.

Watch the video here:

When Gretzky took to the ice before the opening faceoff, the Boston crowd greeted him with a mix of cheers and boos.

After Canada's hard-fought 3-2 OT victory, Gretzky bought Team Canada ballcaps with the message "Be Great" on them.

Gretzky led Team Canada to victory in the Canada Cup tournaments of 1984, 1987, and 1991.

Columnist criticizes Team Canada for naming Wayne Gretzky honorary captain

Veteran hockey columnist Ken Campbell has spoken out against Hockey Canada's decision to name Wayne Gretzky as honorary captain for Team Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off final.

Gretzky received a mixed reaction from fans at TD Garden on Thursday, with some cheering and others booing as he took to the ice ahead of the national anthem.

Campbell criticized the move, stating:

"I really believe that like everyone else, Wayne Gretzky is entitled to support whomever he wants. And while he's done a ton for Canadian hockey, making him the Honorary Captain for Team Canada for this game is just plain tone deaf."

Over the years, Gretzky has made several public appearances with Donald Trump. Trump recently caused quite a stir with his comments about making Canada the 51st U.S. state and suggested Gretzky as a possible replacement for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Gretzky’s wife, Paulina, has also supported the idea. The hockey legend and his family were spotted celebrating at Trump’s election night party after his re-election, which hasn’t gone over well with many Canadian hockey fans.

Naming Gretzky honorary captain despite his ties to Trump and stances on Canadian politics appears to be dividing hockey fans. Team USA, on the other hand, chose Mike Eruzione—known for his legendary game-winning goal against the Soviets in the 1980 Olympics—as their honorary captain.

