Brady Tkachuk’s hunger for winning is not a secret. However, the Ottawa Senators captain has been immensely unlucky when it comes to securing post season appearances, let alone postseason glory. With yet another April exit in his NHL career, Tkachuk vented his frustrations during the last media availability of the season.

Since being drafted in 2018, Brady Tkachuk has failed to make a single playoff appearance with his team. Even this season, the Ottawa Senators finished 7th in the Atlantic Division with a record of 37-41-4. The younger of the Tkachuk brothers is clearly dejected by the Senators' constant failures and did not hold back while speaking to the media on Thursday.

"I mean, everybody knows I've just finished year six and haven't done a thing," Brady Tkachuk said. "I haven't played in those meaningful playoff games that I've imagined and the rest of the group have imagined of playing."

Brady also mentioned that it had been a long time since the city has experienced the excitement and joy of playoff hockey, something he witnessed firsthand through his brother Matthew's experience last year. He further vented his frustrations of having to exit the NHL season early.

"(I'm) sick and tired of losing. I don't want to be going home in April anymore, it's frustrating. At the end of the day, it's just disappointing," he added.

The talented left wing also admitted that the 2023-24 season has been far more challenging on an individual level compared to his previous campaigns in the league. Tkachuk suggested they adopt a playoff mentality from the season's onset to break free from the cycle of disappointment going forward.

Brady Tkachuk will play for USA at IIHF World Championships

While his NHL season has been cut short in April, Tkachuk will still take the ice in May. The player has confirmed that he will be donning the stars and stripes for Team USA in the 2024 IIHF World Championships.

Expand Tweet

When asked about his participation in the WC during the last media availability of the season, Tkachuk replied in the affirmative.

“Yeah, I’m going. I’m going to Worlds. I didn’t really want to touch on it during the season because I wanted to focus on playing and finishing off hard, but yeah made the commitment to go there. They haven’t won gold since, I think, 1933 or something like that,” Brady Tkachuk said.

The Ottawa Senators captain will now be looking to make an impact for his national team come next month, in what will be his first appearance for the senior side.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback