“I will cherish forever”: Charlie McAvoy’s wife Kiley melts over custom made ‘Charlie McAvoy Career Journey Jacket’

Boston Bruins star Charlie McAvoy recently received a special bespoke jacket from Jeanius Jackets. On Monday, the custom apparel label posted a video featuring the “Charlie McAvoy Career Journey Jacket” on their Instagram account.

The special jacket has a red and white section representing McAvoy’s time at Boston University, with "Boston University" written on the sleeves. The jacket also has a blue and white section for Team USA, featuring McAvoy’s name, and a black and gold section representing his Boston Bruins career, with their logo and McAvoy’s number.

The jacket featured a Winter Classic patch and NTDP logo on the sleeves. The back of the custom gear also had a Bruins’ patch inside, with "Kiley McAvoy" written under the collar.

His wife Kylie McAvoy took to the comment sections of the post to express her delight. She also thanked Ben Weiner, the proprietor of the fashion label.

“Such a cool piece I will cherish forever! Thanks so much Ben 🔥”

via Instagram /@jeaniusjackets

Charlie McAvoy opens up on Team USA’s tribute for late Johnny Gaudreau

Earlier this week, Charlie McAvoy spoke about the deep impact Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew had on the hockey community. The Gaudreau brothers tragically lost their lives on August 29, 2024, when they were struck by an alleged drunk driver while cycling in New Jersey.

“We all already know what we're playing for with him and how we want to honor him,” McAvoy said. “We always have him nearby, and everyone here knows him in one way or another and what he meant to USA Hockey, what he meant to the game of hockey.” [H/T NHL.com]

As part of a tribute to the brothers, Johnny's father Guy Gaudreau was invited to a Team USA practice during the 4 Nations Faceoff tournament, and Johnny's jersey now hangs in an empty stall in the Team USA locker room. McAvoy mentioned how special it was to have Guy among them and talk to him.

“It was really, really special to get to see him yesterday and talk to him,” he said. “The emotional side of it is, I’m sure you know, I’m sure it’s a lot, it’s a lot for everybody. [Johnny] would be here. I know that there’s a lot going on, but we’re so happy that [Guy] was here."

The 4 Nations Face-off tournament championship game takes place on Feb. 20 Thursday night, where Team USA will face Team Canada for the title.

