"We always want him nearby": Charlie McAvoy makes feelings known on having Johnny Gaudreau's jersey in USA's locker room for 4 Nations Face-Off 

As Team USA enters the 4 Nations Face-off tournament, they continue to carry the memory and example of Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew with them; both brothers were killed on August 29, 2024, by an alleged drunken driver while cycling in New Jersey.

Not only was Gaudreau's father Guy invited to participate in a recent practice session with the team, but his jersey is hanging in an empty stall inside of the Team USA locker room.

Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy knows that Gaudreau meant a lot not only to the NHL, but to the USA Hockey community as a whole.

"We all already know what we're playing for with him and how we want to honor him," McAvoy said before their tournament opener via NHL.com. "We always have him nearby, and everyone here knows him in one way or another and what he meant to USA Hockey, what he meant to the game of hockey."

McAvoy then spoke about how much it meant to the team to have Guy Gaudreau with them on the ice and at a team event afterward.

“It was really, really special to get to see him yesterday and talk to him,” he said via MassLive.com. “The emotional side of it is, I’m sure you know, I’m sure it’s a lot, it’s a lot for everybody. [Johnny] would be here. I know that there’s a lot going on, but we’re so happy that [Guy] was here."

Team USA's 4 Nations Face-off tournament kicks off on Thursday night as they gear up to play Finland.

Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau were killed after being struck by an alleged drunk driver while cycling

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew were both struck and killed by an alleged drunken driver while cycling in New Jersey.

Both brothers were scheduled to appear as groomsmen at their sister's wedding the following day.

In the immediate aftermath of the tragedy, there was an outpouring of sympathy and grief from across hockey circles everywhere, as well as professional sports leagues from all across North America.

His funeral in New Jersey was attended by several of his former teammates with the Columbus Blue Jackets and Calgary Flames.

