Johnny Gaudreau's father, Guy Gaudreau shared his feelings about being included in Team USA's team photo ahead of the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament. Guy was invited to join the team on the ice for practice at the Bell Centre in Montreal on Tuesday.

He initially planned to leave Montreal the day before the players and coaches asked him to stay and be part of the team photo.

"I called my wife, I said, ‘This is crazy. They wanted me in the team picture,'" Guy said (per NHL.com). "I was just honored that my son was that good that they respected him enough to say, put his dad in the picture. "

"It’s pretty cool the players still look up to him and respect him as a player and really wanted him here to be part of their team. You walk in the locker room, they have his jersey hanging."

Team USA paid tribute to Johnny by reserving a locker stall for him, displaying his No. 13 jersey alongside an American flag in his honor. Guy also expressed that hockey players are the most humble athletes, treating others as equals and speaking naturally without a sense of superiority.

“It means a lot to Jane [Johnny's mother] and I and my daughters to have me involved and the picture with the team. It means a lot.” Guy added.

Team USA general manager Bill Guerin had also invited Guy Gaudreau to the team dinner at Restaurant Grinder in Montreal on Monday night. Guy was one of four special guests along with USA Hockey legends Mike Modano, Mike Eruzione, and Rob McClanahan.

Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew were killed in August 2024 after being struck by an alleged drunk driver while riding bicycles near their home in New Jersey.

Team U.S.A GM Bill Guerin on inviting Johnny's father Guy Gaudreau for the team photo

Team USA GM Bill Guerin shared his thoughts on inviting Johnny's father, Guy Gaudreau, to be part of the team photo ahead of the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament.

"I thought it was important that (Guy) was there," Guerin said. "Johnny and Matthew were a big part of USA Hockey and a tremendous loss, but they're with us in spirit. I just think it was important that Guy was there."

Guerin added:

"The coaches wanted him out for practice and the players wanted him in the picture."

Team USA will kick off the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament against Finland at the Bell Centre in Montreal on Thursday night.

