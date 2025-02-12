Johnny Gaudreau's wife Meredith melts over Team USA's heartfelt gesture for No. 13 in 4 Nations Face-Off locker room

Johnny Gaudreau's wife Meredith was moved by Team USA's heartfelt locker room tribute to the late hockey star at the 4 Nations Face-Off event. The team set aside a locker stall for Gaudreau, where his jersey number 13 and an American flag were displayed in his honor.

Meredith shared a photo of the touching tribute on her Instagram story:

"Wish we could be there cheering for Daddy. Thank you, Go USA."

Meredith's Instagram story Credit:@meredithgaudreau

Johnny and his brother Matthew, tragically died in August 2024 after being struck by an alleged drunk driver while riding bicycles in New Jersey.

The talented forward represented Team USA, winning medals at the 2010 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, 2013 IIHF World Junior Championships, and 2018 IIHF World Championships.

Gaudreau's father, Guy, was invited by players and coaches to join the team on the ice ahead of the tournament's opening on Wednesday. The 4 Nations Face-Off is taking place in Montreal this year instead of the traditional All-Star Game.

Team USA will be looking to capture its first senior international title since the 1996 Hockey World Cup.

Johnny Gaudreau's father Guy Gaudreau reflects on tribute to his son

Johnny's father, Guy Gaudreau, was honored by being invited to join the United States national hockey team for a team dinner and photo.

According to Guy, being asked to be part of the team picture was an incredible gesture that meant a lot to him and his family.

"I called my wife, I said, 'This is crazy. They wanted me in the team picture,'" Guy said (per NHL.com). "I was just honored that my son was that good that they respected him enough to say, put his dad in the picture."

Guy was honored to join hockey legends like Mike Modano, Mike Eruzione, and Rob McClanahan at the Team USA dinner.

"It's pretty cool the players still look up to him and respect him as a player and really wanted him here to be part of their team," Guy said. "You walk in the locker room, they have his jersey hanging.”

"He was a good person. He loved the game. He loved his teammates, loved being with his teammates.” Guy said of Johnny Gaudreau.

Guy also noted how humble and grounded hockey players tend to be, treating everyone with kindness no matter their status.

