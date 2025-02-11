Johnny Gaudreau’s sister Katie pens heartfelt note as their father Guy represents #13 at 4 Nations practice

Late NHL player Johnny Gaudreau’s sister, Katie, took to social media to share a heartfelt reaction to her father joining Team USA's hockey activities in honor of her brothers. In an Instagram Story on Tuesday, Katie shared a photo of her father on the ice with the hockey players during team practice.

“Guy Gaudreau joins Teams USA for 4 Nations practice,” the post title reads.

Katie also wrote an emotional note in the caption, remembering her brother and how he had been looking forward to the 4 Nations Face-Off.

“John trained so hard this summer with dad to make the four nations team. I know how proud he is of dad for going and representing #13. Thank you Team USA for being such a classy organization.” Katie wrote.

(Credit: IG/@kgaudreau13)

Earlier on Monday, Katie also reposted an image of her father at dinner with the USA hockey team members, 1980 Olympic hockey gold medalists Mike Eruzione and Rob McLanahan, and American hockey star Mike Modano. Another photo in the carousel shows her father posing with Eruzione and McLanahan in Montreal.

Media outlets shared videos of Guy on the ice during Team USA’s practice.

“Guy Gaudreau joining Team USA on the ice for 4 Nations practice (via @renlavoietva),” @BR_OpenIce posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau were tragically killed while bicycling at night in their hometown of Oldmans Township, New Jersey on Aug. 29. The brothers were allegedly struck by a car driven by a drunk driver. In the months since their deaths, the NHL, USHL and various franchises have held memorial ceremonies in their honor.

Johnny Gaudreau’s family marks “bittersweet” Eagles Super Bowl victory

Johnny and Matthew's family posted about the brothers' love for the Philadelphia Eagles. After the Eagles triumphed over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, many members of the Gaudreau family shared messages and throwback photos celebrating their love for the football team.

"I know two very happy @Eagles fans in heaven! For us, it’s a little bittersweet, as we would have loved to have been watching with them and seeing how crazy excited they were, but I’m going with the belief they were in our family room watching with us! Miss you guys so much!," Johnny Gaudreau's mother Jane wrote on X.

Katie and Johnny’s wife Meredith also posted photos about the win on Instagram and shared photos of both brothers in Eagles gear over the years.

