"Little bittersweet for us": Johnny Gaudreau's mother Jane shares a heartfelt message after Eagles' stunning Super Bowl LIX win over Chiefs

After the Philadelphia Eagles' stunning 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, Johnny Gaudreau's mother, Jane, shared a heartfelt message remembering her sons.

She remembered Johnny, 31, and Matthew, 29, who were both passionate fans of the Eagles. They had grown up in Carneys Point Township, New Jersey, about 35 miles from Philadelphia.

The sporting world was shocked after the brothers lost their lives in a biking accident in August 2024, in Oldmans Township, New Jersey. Following the Eagles' win, Jane expressed her bittersweet feelings on social media.

"I know two very happy @Eagles fans in heaven! For us, it’s a little bittersweet, as we would have loved to have been watching with them and seeing how crazy excited they were, but I’m going with the belief they were in our family room watching with us! Miss you guys so much!," Johnny Gaudre's mother wrote.

Jane Gaudreau also shared an inspirational message on her Instagram story, emphasizing the enduring love her sons provided.

“The biggest gift they gave us? Their love,” the quote read. “And thankfully, Love didn’t leave when they did. It stays, woven into the lessons they taught us, the memories we hold.”

Gaudreau was drafted No. 104 overall by the Calgary Flames in the 2011 NHL draft. He had an 11-year career in the league, including a two-year stint with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Johnny Gaudreau's wife Meredith shares throwback pictures of him repping Eagles jersey

Johnny Gaudreau's wife, Meredith, shared several pictures on Instagram of Johnny proudly wearing an Eagles jersey following their Super Bowl LIX victory.

Among the photos was a heartwarming image of Johnny, Meredith and their daughter Noa, all dressed in Philadelphia Eagles gear. Noa sported an Eagles T-shirt, while Johnny wore an Eagles hoodie and beanie, showcasing his passion for the football club.

The Philadelphia Eagles made a statement by beating the Chiefs 40-22, avenging their loss in the 2023 Super Bowl. The Eagles won their second championship title as they thwarted the Chiefs' historic three-peat bid.

