Johnny Gaudreau's wife Meredith shares throwback pics of late NHL star repping Philadelphia Eagles with daughter Noa in adorable outfit

Late Columbus Blue Jackets star Johnny Gaudreau's wife, Meredith, shared several throwback pictures on her Instagram story on Sunday. The photos showed Gaudreau’s love for his family and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Meredith shared a heartwarming photo of Gaudreau, herself, and their daughter Noa wearing Philadelphia Eagles gear. Noa wore an Eagles t-shirt, and Johnny wore an Eagles hoodie. Gaudreau was also wearing an Eagles beanie, showing his love for the team. Meredith labeled it a "throwback."

Another picture from the same day showed Gaudreau and Noa enjoying father-daughter time and sharing a laugh. Meredith added a heartfelt "I love you" caption.

Meredith shared the Images on IG story (@meredithgaudreau_)

Gaudreau’s Eagles support came before their 2025 Super Bowl win. Philadelphia defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22. Quarterback Jalen Hurts won MVP, leading the Eagles to their second title after winning in 2018.

Apart from the Eagles support, Meredith also shared pictures of herself wearing a custom jacket with Gaudreau’s name and logos of the Calgary Flames and Columbus Blue Jackets in the same letter "C." Another image, taken in a Chicago sports bar, displayed his Calgary Flames jersey, showing the support Gaudreau received following the tragic Aug. 29 incident.

Johnny Gaudreau's wife Meredith attends baby shower party with Blue Jackets' wives

Previously on Sunday, Feb.2, Johnny Gaudreau's wife, Meredith, joined a baby shower party with Columbus Blue Jackets wives and fiancées. The event included Zach Werenski’s fiancée Odette Peters, James van Riemsdyk’s wife Lauren Tjernlund, and Boone Jenner’s wife Maggie Jenner. It took place at the Cambridge Tea House.

Meredith shared on her Instagram story.

Meredith wore a beige bodycon dress and posted photos with Maggie Jenner and Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins’s wife, Aleksandra, who is also expecting.

Johnny Gaudreau and Meredith have a daughter, Noa, and a son, John. She announced she is expecting their third child during Johnny's memorial service.

Earlier, Meredith reacted to Madeline Gaudreau’s post announcing the birth of her son, Tripp. She commented,

“🙏💙✨ I love you Baby Tripp!”

Meredith also thanked Madeline for supporting her and her kids.

Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew tragically died in August after being bit by a car in New Jersey while bicycling. They were there for their younger sister Katie’s wedding.

