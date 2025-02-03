Johnny Gaudreau's wife Meredith enjoys a cozy baby shower party with other expectant Blue Jackets moms

On Sunday, late NHL star Johnny Gaudreau's wife, Meredith Gaudreau, had a baby shower with other expectant mothers from the Columbus Blue Jackets. The gathering included Zach Werenski’s fiancée Odette Peters, James van Riemsdyk’s wife Lauren Tjernlund and Boone Jenner’s wife Maggie Jenner. The celebration took place at the Cambridge Tea House, as seen on the menu card.

The setup featured a decorated table with red napkins, decorative cookies and a printed menu. A tiered serving tray held sweets, scones and other treats, along with floral teapots and delicate teacups.

Meredith wore a beige bodycon dress and posed in front of a blue and white balloon backdrop, cradling her baby bump. A close-up image showed a cup of tea, a heart-shaped cookie and the event’s menu.

Another picture featured Meredith with Boone Jenner’s wife, Maggie, and Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins's wife, Aleksandra, who was also seen with a baby bump.

Trending

via Instagram/@meredithgaudreau_

During the eulogy on Sept. 9, Meredith shared heartfelt memories of their life together, reflecting on their love and happiness as a family. They already have a baby girl named Noa and a son named John.

Meredith also revealed that she is expecting their third child. She recalled telling Johnny the news, and despite often joking about having three children so soon, he was genuinely excited.

“I’m in my ninth week of pregnancy with our third baby,” Meredith said (via globalnews.com). “A total surprise, but again, John was beaming and so excited. I was so nervous, again, total surprise. But his reaction was just immediately kissing me and hugging me even though I was driving the car.”

Meredith emphasized how grateful she feels for the time she got to spend with Johnny.

Earlier Johnny Gaudreau's wife Meredith reacted to Madeline's post announcing the birth of her son

On Dec. 29, Johnny Gaudreau's brother Matthew's wife, Madeline, announced the birth of her son, Tripp. She shared a photo of Tripp holding her hand with a sign that read: "He’s here."

“Tripp Matthew 🤍🦋Mommy & Daddy’s world,” she wrote in her post.

Meredith also shared her love for Tripp on social media. She wrote:

“🙏💙✨ I love you Baby Tripp!”

Last Friday, Meredith thanked Madeline for her support. Madeline shared a black-and-white photo of the Gaudreau brothers, herself and Meredith on Instagram. Meredith shared the photo on her Instagram story and wrote:

“Not many ppl in this world can relate to me and this journey (thank god). Wish it wasn’t you but thankful for all your constant support. @mogaudreau such a good mom and stepped up for me and my kids all while going through this nightmare.”

Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew tragically passed away in August after being hit by a car while bicycling in New Jersey. They were in town for their younger sister Katie’s wedding.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback