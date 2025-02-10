Johnny Gaudreau’s sister Katie celebrates Eagles’ ‘bitter-sweet’ Super Bowl win with heartfelt note for late brothers

Late Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew were huge Philadelphia Eagles fans, according to their family members. Their sister Katie posted on Instagram on Sunday about how excited they would have been to see the Eagles win the Super Bowl. She also shared how the victory was a “bittersweet moment” for her and the Gaudreaus.

“So biter sweet this win. I know the boys would have been so happy. I wish more than anything you guys were her to celebrate but I know you guys made this happen. Love you guys,” Katie wrote.

As the Eagles overcame the Kansas City Chiefs, Katie’s Instagram Story was filled with multiple posts remembering her brothers and celebrating the victory. More than one post featured Johnny and Matthew in Eagles jerseys with their hockey numbers and "Gaudreau" on the back. Another post was a screenshot of a video call where Katie and her mother celebrated the Eagles’ victory with Johnny and Matthew’s friends.

Trending

(Credit: IG/@kgaudreau13)

“Called all the boys favorites. His Holydell boys,” Katie posted, referring to Johnny and Matthew’s high school hockey arena. “Couldn’t celebrate without our people,” Katie wrote.

Other posts showed Johnny holding his daughter Noa, while both wearing Philadelphia jerseys.

“A moment for Harper,” Katie captioned.

Johnny and Matthew returned to their hometown of Oldmans Township, New Jersey to attend Katie’s wedding when they died in a tragic accident. The brothers were cycling on the side of the road at night when they were struck by a car allegedly driven by a drunk driver. Since their deaths, the hockey community has held many memorial events to commemorate their legacy and help their family deal with their loss.

Johnny Gaudreau’s wife shares photos of him and his daughter in Eagles gear

Johnny Gaudreau's widow, Meredith Gaudreau, also shared pictures that showed his love for the Philadelphia Eagles. Meredith posted several snaps on her Instagram Story where Johnny and Noa wore Eagles hoodies, T-shirts and beanies.

“Throwback,” and “I love you,” Meredith wrote.

(Credit: IG/@meredithgaudreau_)

The Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in the 2025 Super Bowl on Sunday. Philadelphia prevented the Chiefs from securing an unprecedented three-peat. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was the MVP of the game. Philadelphia last won a Super Bowl title in 2018.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback