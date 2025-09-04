"If you hated it, why did you stay in Toronto?"- NHL analyst claps back at Mitch Marner's controversial claims regarding Maple Leafs fan base

NHL analyst Nick Alberga responded to Mitch Marner’s recent comments about Toronto fans. Marner was traded to Vegas in July after nine seasons in the city. He was one of the best playmakers in Leafs history, but he is not being remembered for the right reasons.&quot;People who don't watch Hockey on a daily basis are trying to figure out why there's so much venom for Mitch Marner in this market,&quot; Alberga said on Wednesday, via &quot;The Sheet.&quot; &quot;And I think it's so easy why it's not the same for William Nylander, John Tavares, Auston Matthews.&quot;After his departure, Marner revealed that his family faced safety issues after Toronto lost to the Florida Panthers in the second round.Alberga discussed the long history between Marner and Leafs fans. He noted that Marner’s contract talks in 2019 created tension, as his camp threatened to sign an offer sheet with another team.&quot;I think everything you just mentioned stems back to the contract negotiations,&quot; Alberga said. &quot;Took every penny, him and his agent, threatened to go play in a different country, in a different league. Threatened to go sign an offer sheet with the Columbus Blue Jackets, like it was thing after thing.&quot;According to Alberga, fans never forgot how those negotiations played out.He also questioned Marner’s intentions behind staying in Toronto. Alberga added that Marner had a no-movement clause and chose to remain, but still portrayed himself as a victim in the market.&quot;The last couple years, he pretty much controlled everything with the no movement clause,&quot; Alberga said. &quot;If you hated it so much, Mitch, why did you stay in Toronto?&quot;Mitch Marner's comments on his &quot;address leak&quot; and &quot;threats&quot;Former Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner revealed that his address was leaked, and death threats were made. The situation got so out of control that Marner had to get private security at his home for two weeks.&quot;I guess my wife's father called me and goes I just want to let you know we've got people sending us screenshots of a guy posting your address online,&quot; Marner said on Aug. 28, via TSN.&quot;It’s a little tough, obviously. The market’s very passionate, but when your family’s safety comes into question, especially having a new son, I don’t think it’s acceptable.&quot;Marner had strong numbers last season. He led the Leafs with 102 points in the regular season and scored 13 points in 13 playoff games.