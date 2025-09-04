  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Mitch Marner
  • "If you hated it, why did you stay in Toronto?"- NHL analyst claps back at Mitch Marner's controversial claims regarding Maple Leafs fan base

"If you hated it, why did you stay in Toronto?"- NHL analyst claps back at Mitch Marner's controversial claims regarding Maple Leafs fan base

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Sep 04, 2025 16:16 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Ottawa Senators at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn
Nick Alberga breaks down Mitch Marner’s rift with Toronto fans (image credit: IMAGN)

NHL analyst Nick Alberga responded to Mitch Marner’s recent comments about Toronto fans. Marner was traded to Vegas in July after nine seasons in the city. He was one of the best playmakers in Leafs history, but he is not being remembered for the right reasons.

Ad
"People who don't watch Hockey on a daily basis are trying to figure out why there's so much venom for Mitch Marner in this market," Alberga said on Wednesday, via "The Sheet." "And I think it's so easy why it's not the same for William Nylander, John Tavares, Auston Matthews."

After his departure, Marner revealed that his family faced safety issues after Toronto lost to the Florida Panthers in the second round.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Alberga discussed the long history between Marner and Leafs fans. He noted that Marner’s contract talks in 2019 created tension, as his camp threatened to sign an offer sheet with another team.

"I think everything you just mentioned stems back to the contract negotiations," Alberga said. "Took every penny, him and his agent, threatened to go play in a different country, in a different league. Threatened to go sign an offer sheet with the Columbus Blue Jackets, like it was thing after thing."
Ad

According to Alberga, fans never forgot how those negotiations played out.

He also questioned Marner’s intentions behind staying in Toronto. Alberga added that Marner had a no-movement clause and chose to remain, but still portrayed himself as a victim in the market.

"The last couple years, he pretty much controlled everything with the no movement clause," Alberga said. "If you hated it so much, Mitch, why did you stay in Toronto?"
Ad
Ad

Mitch Marner's comments on his "address leak" and "threats"

Former Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner revealed that his address was leaked, and death threats were made. The situation got so out of control that Marner had to get private security at his home for two weeks.

"I guess my wife's father called me and goes I just want to let you know we've got people sending us screenshots of a guy posting your address online," Marner said on Aug. 28, via TSN.
Ad
"It’s a little tough, obviously. The market’s very passionate, but when your family’s safety comes into question, especially having a new son, I don’t think it’s acceptable."

Marner had strong numbers last season. He led the Leafs with 102 points in the regular season and scored 13 points in 13 playoff games.

About the author
Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.

Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.

Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.

Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.

Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications