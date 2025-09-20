  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Edmonton Oilеrs
  • "If McDavid signs I'll buy it" "Lazy logo": NHL fans react as Oilers release new alternate jerseys for 2025/26 season

"If McDavid signs I'll buy it" "Lazy logo": NHL fans react as Oilers release new alternate jerseys for 2025/26 season

By Ankit Kumar
Published Sep 20, 2025 20:48 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Florida Panthers at Edmonton Oilers - Source: Imagn
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Florida Panthers at Edmonton Oilers - Source: Imagn

Edmonton Oilers have released a new alternate jersey for the upcoming 2025-26 season at their annual Fan Day. The event took place at Rogers Place with many fans in attendance. Later, the team shared the jersey reveal on their official X account.

Ad

They shared a video showing the design: it has blue, orange, and white colors. There's "Oilers" written in blue on the front with an orange line on the top and bottom of the text. Additionally, there's a single orange stripe over a large blue stripe on the shoulder and another orange stripe on the arms at the top and bottom of the blue stripe around the elbow area.

“Built to work. Built to win,” the team wrote in their X post.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Soon after, NHL fans reacted online with mixed opinions.

One fan said the design had a “lazy logo.”
Ad
"If McDavid signs, I'll buy it. You have 1 month to meet my demands," another fan wrote.
Ad
"Look clean. Interesting looking. I’m sure they’ll grow on everyone. The number font from the 06 thirds are sweeeet," a fan said.

Here are some more reactions from fans on X:

"Can we win a final first before we get a new uniform? Couldn't win in any of the other uniform variants the last twenty years why do we need another? Get Nugent Hopkins a cup first then consider a fashion change," a fan said.
Ad
"I actually like them, they’re not amazing but they’re clean as hell. And I’m an oilers hater," another fan said.
"Pretty telling that McDavid is not part of this 3rd jersey video, he is leaving after this year, no extension," a fan shared his opinion.

Reactions were divided, as some fans liked the design, whereas others felt it lacked creativity.

Ad

Edmonton Oilers are ready for another season with new alternate jerseys

The Edmonton Oilers’ new alternate jersey will be worn by the team seven times during the 2025-26 season. The debut is on October 28 at Rogers Place against the Utah Mammoth.

Other home dates include:

  • December 4 versus Seattle,
  • December 6 versus Winnipeg,
  • December 23 versus Calgary,
  • and January 31 versus Minnesota.

The jersey will also be worn on the road in,

Ad
  • Chicago on January 12,
  • and Nashville on January 13.

The Oilers enter the new season after losing in the Stanley Cup Final to Florida for the second straight year. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl will once again lead the team's offense. With most of the core returning, Edmonton expects to improve their showing this year. And the goal will be to win their first Stanley Cup since 1990.

About the author
Ankit Kumar

Ankit Kumar

Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.

An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.

Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.

When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Satagni Sikder
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications