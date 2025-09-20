"If McDavid signs I'll buy it" "Lazy logo": NHL fans react as Oilers release new alternate jerseys for 2025/26 season

Edmonton Oilers have released a new alternate jersey for the upcoming 2025-26 season at their annual Fan Day. The event took place at Rogers Place with many fans in attendance. Later, the team shared the jersey reveal on their official X account.They shared a video showing the design: it has blue, orange, and white colors. There's &quot;Oilers&quot; written in blue on the front with an orange line on the top and bottom of the text. Additionally, there's a single orange stripe over a large blue stripe on the shoulder and another orange stripe on the arms at the top and bottom of the blue stripe around the elbow area.“Built to work. Built to win,” the team wrote in their X post.Soon after, NHL fans reacted online with mixed opinions.One fan said the design had a “lazy logo.”Pete @OilydoughboyLINK@EdmontonOilers Lazy logo&quot;If McDavid signs, I'll buy it. You have 1 month to meet my demands,&quot; another fan wrote.Blake Haley @CanadienOilLINK@EdmontonOilers If McDavid signs, I'll buy it. You have 1 month to meet my demands.&quot;Look clean. Interesting looking. I’m sure they’ll grow on everyone. The number font from the 06 thirds are sweeeet,&quot; a fan said.Here are some more reactions from fans on X:&quot;Can we win a final first before we get a new uniform? Couldn't win in any of the other uniform variants the last twenty years why do we need another? Get Nugent Hopkins a cup first then consider a fashion change,&quot; a fan said.&quot;I actually like them, they’re not amazing but they’re clean as hell. And I’m an oilers hater,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Pretty telling that McDavid is not part of this 3rd jersey video, he is leaving after this year, no extension,&quot; a fan shared his opinion.Reactions were divided, as some fans liked the design, whereas others felt it lacked creativity.Edmonton Oilers are ready for another season with new alternate jerseysThe Edmonton Oilers’ new alternate jersey will be worn by the team seven times during the 2025-26 season. The debut is on October 28 at Rogers Place against the Utah Mammoth.Other home dates include:December 4 versus Seattle,December 6 versus Winnipeg,December 23 versus Calgary,and January 31 versus Minnesota.The jersey will also be worn on the road in,Chicago on January 12,and Nashville on January 13.The Oilers enter the new season after losing in the Stanley Cup Final to Florida for the second straight year. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl will once again lead the team's offense. With most of the core returning, Edmonton expects to improve their showing this year. And the goal will be to win their first Stanley Cup since 1990.