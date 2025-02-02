"If only we could have one more call”: Johnny Gaudreau’s mom Jane pens a tear-jerking reaction to deceased NHL star’s heartwarming pre-game ritual

Late NHLer Matthew and Johnny Gaudreau’s tragic death in August last year left the entire hockey community grieving. Since then, the Gaudreau family and fans have been paying tributes in memory of the beloved stars.

On Saturday, Johnny Gaudreau’s mother, Jane, shared a fan account’s post on her Instagram story, reminiscing the late Columbus Blue Jackets star’s heartwarming pre-game ritual. Johnny used to call his family before every game during his NHL career and Jane wrote a tear-jerking caption on her story alongside the throwback video.

“Every single game for 13 years. If only we could have one more call. ❤️”, Jane captioned the story.

On Aug. 29, 2024, NHL player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew were riding their bicycles in Oldmans Township, New Jersey, when they were struck and killed by a truck. The vehicle was driven by Sean Higgins, 44, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol. The incident occurred the evening before their sister's wedding.

Sean Higgins was arrested at the scene and authorities reported that he had a blood-alcohol level of 0.087, above the legal limit of 0.08.

In December 2024, a grand jury indicted Higgins on multiple offenses, including aggravated manslaughter and reckless vehicular homicide. During a court hearing last month, he pleaded not guilty and rejected a plea deal that would have resulted in a 35-year prison sentence. The case is now proceeding to trial and the next court hearing is scheduled for Feb. 4, 2025.

Johnny Gaudreau’s high school set to honor the memory of late brothers

On Friday, Johnny Gaudreau’s wife, Meredith, reposted a throwback photo of Johnny and his brother Matthew. The photo, originally posted by Gloucester Catholic High School’s hockey team, was taken during their high school hockey days, where they led the team to a state championship.

“Love and miss you both,” Meredith wrote in the caption of her Instagram story.

The high school’s hockey team announced plans to honor Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau with a special ceremony at Hollydell Ice Arena on Thursday. The event will pay tribute to the Gaudreau brothers’ legacy within the Gloucester Catholic community and their contributions to ice hockey.

“This special event will honor the legacy of the Gaudreau brothers, John and Matthew, whose contributions to both the Gloucester Catholic community and the ice hockey program continue to resonate,” the school briefed in an official statement with the post.

In January, the Dubuque Fighting Saints of the USHL also paid tribute to Johnny and Matthew. On January 11, they held a ceremony retiring Johnny Gaudreau’s No. 8 jersey, which was the first jersey retired in team history. Johnny played for the team during the 2010-11 season and helped them win a Clark Cup. He later became a minority owner of the franchise.

