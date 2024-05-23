Igor Shesterkin criticized by former NHL goalie for his part in Alexis Lafreniere's own goal

Former NHL goaltender Martin Biron shared his take on Igor Shesterkin role in Alexis Lafreniere’s own goal in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Rangers and the Panthers. Biron explained that while the own goal was unlucky, Shesterkin shouldn't have tried to play the puck in the first place.

During the third period of the game, Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin left his crease to clear a loose puck but didn't manage to send it far. The puck landed near Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe, who aimed to pass it to Matthew Tkachuk at the net. However, Rangers' Alexis Lafreniere accidentally tipped the puck into his own goal.

Following the game, Martin Biron took to X and criticized the Rangers goalie for his part in the own goal. Biron commented that although the own goal was unfortunate, Igor Shesterkin didn't need to leave his crease to play the puck.

“Unlucky yes, but Shesterkin doesn’t have to play the puck there. And on top of it he lost his net returning to the crease. Right foot a good two feet outside the post. Bad luck maybe, but a bad decision brought the bad luck in,” Biron wrote.

He mentioned that when Shesterkin tried to get back to the net, the goalie was out of position, with his right foot about two feet away from the post. Biron believes that Shesterkin's poor decision to play the puck set ultimately led to bad luck and the own goal.

Igor Shesterkin had not set a wrong foot this postseason, until he did

Until now, Igor Shesterkin had been almost flawless for the Rangers this season. His misstep on Wednesday which eventually led to the own goal, was a rare moment of poor judgment in an otherwise stellar campaign.

Shesterkin's impressive play-reading and exceptional edgework made him a standout in the playoffs this season. In fact, in the second round against the Carolina Hurricanes, he made a crucial save late in Game 6, stopping Andrei Svechnikov's shot and sealing the series for New York.

Shesterkin's overall playoff performance is also remarkable. Since becoming a full-time starter in 2021, he has made more saves than any other goalie in the playoffs, with a .927 save percentage. This year alone, he's won 8 out of 10 games with a .923 save percentage.

Shesterkin’s exceptional play-reading ability allows him to anticipate where the puck will go. His ability to stay on his skates and hold his edges gives him better control and allows him to react effectively to shots from any angle. He used some similar edgework in Game 5 of the second-round playoffs when he made a smart play against Carolina's Jack Drury by adjusting his position to make a crucial save.

Now it remains to be seen if Igor Shesterkin can bounce back to top form against the Panthers on Friday at Madison Square Garden.