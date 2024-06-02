Igor Shesterkin lauded by Panthers HC Paul Maurice

The New York Rangers' playoff run ended in heartbreaking fashion on Saturday, losing 2-1 in Game 6 to the Florida Panthers, who advanced to their second straight Stanley Cup Final.

Rangers’ goaltender Igor Shesterkin was brilliant in defeat, stopping 32 of 34 shots. His sensational postseason performance earned high praise from Panthers head coach Paul Maurice after the game.

Maurice said Shesterkin's play rivaled that of Jose Theodore during his legendary 2002 playoff run with the Montreal Canadiens.

"I haven't seen a series by a goaltender like that since José Théodore in 2002, he won the Hart Trophy that year," Maurice remarked.

Theodore was named league MVP and took home the Vezina Trophy in 2002 after leading the underdog Canadiens to an upset of the Boston Bruins in the opening playoff round. His stellar play continued as the Habs reached the second round. Maurice saw shades of Theodore in Shesterkin's brilliance this postseason.

Through 16 playoff games, Shesterkin posted a 2.34 goals against average and .927 save percentage. Maurice marveled at the Russian netminder's composure under pressure, especially in Game 6.

"We had him beat at least 4 times in Games 1 through 5 and 6 times in one game. I got nothing, he was brilliant in this series," Maurice said, emphasizing how Shesterkin stymied the Panthers offense.

Rangers coach Peter Laviolette discusses Igor Shesterkin's performance

Peter Laviolette echoed the admiration for his young goalie Igor Shesterkin's performance.

"He had a heck of a series. I thought Igor was outstanding." Laviolette said. "You know, we controlled some of the volume and brought some of the changes down, but at the end of the day they're still dangerous team and they're capable of creating.”

“You're sitting there one nothing and he had to make couple of really big saves to keep it one nothing or allow us to continued portion. I thought he was excellent; he was fantastic in the entire series."

Rangers forward Chris Kreider is full of praise for Igor Shesterkin.

“He’s been our best player ever since he put on the Rangers jersey. We’ve been incredibly lucky to have him. ... He gives us a chance to win every night.” Kreider said post-game.

Artemi Panarin scored for the Rangers. Sam Bennett and Vladimir Tarasenko scored for the Panthers while Sergei Bobrovsky made 23 stops.