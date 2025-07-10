Ilya Sorokin’s agent breaks his silence on swirling trade rumors around $66M Islanders goalie

Ilya Sorokin’s agent, Dan Milstein, has responded to recent trade rumors surrounding the New York Islanders goalie. Sorokin completed his fifth NHL season with the Islanders. In his post on X, Milstein clarified that Sorokin's name has not been discussed in any trade talks, saying:

"Ilya Sorokin has a full no-trade clause and has never been part of any trade discussions — not at any point. Surprised this needs correcting, but here we are. There’s a difference between reporting facts and creating buzz around yourself. #WeAreGoldStar!"

Milstein's statement aims to shut down speculation about Sorokin possibly being on the move. His name recently surfaced in trade rumors from NHL insider Frank Seravalli.

Sorokin started 60 of the 61 games he played, earning 30 wins and 4 shutouts. His goals-against average was 2.71, and his save percentage was .907. When compared to his past seasons, his stats still reflect a dependable starter. Sorokin ranked among the top 20 goalies in several key categories.

Since his debut in 2020–21, Sorokin has played 253 regular-season games. He was drafted by the Islanders as the 78th pick in 2014, but didn’t join the NHL right away. Over the last five years, he has developed into the team’s top goaltender. His performance has helped keep the Islanders competitive in tough seasons. The team rewarded him with an eight-year, $66 million contract extension in 2023.

With a full no-trade clause in place, Sorokin has control over his future. Milstein’s comments reinforce that the goalie is committed to staying with the Islanders.

Frank Seravalli's report on Islanders' goalie Ilya Sorokin

Last week, NHL insider Frank Seravalli reported that the New York Islanders and Utah Mammoth may have discussed a trade involving Ilya Sorokin. The trade talks reportedly included the No. 4 pick in the 2025 NHL draft. The Islanders were said to be targeting James Hagens, a top local prospect.

Speaking on the "Sports 1440" radio show, Seravalli said it was hard to confirm how serious the talks were.

"I do think that at varying points, there's been some conversation around Sorokin," Seravalli said about the rumor. "Like I thought, and sources indicated that there might have been some kind of draft day deal that involved Utah and the number four pick as part of a Hagans deal that the Islanders were trying to work."

Utah later denied the rumor, but Seravalli said it wasn’t out of the question.

