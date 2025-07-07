NHL Rumors: Insider claims Utah, Islanders discussed Ilya Sorokin's 'draft-day deal' for No. 4 pick during James Hagens' pursuit

The New York Islanders reportedly tried trading for the No. 4 pick in the 2025 NHL draft for James Hagens. NHL insider Frank Seravalli said Utah and the Islanders discussed a deal involving goalie Ilya Sorokin. Utah later denied it, but Seravalli said it wasn’t an impossible idea.

"I do think that at varying points, there's been some conversation around Sorokin," Seravalli said, on Sports1440am. "Like I thought, and sources indicated that there might have been some kind of draft day deal that involved Utah and the number four pick as part of a Hagans deal that the Islanders were trying to work."

Hagens is from Long Island and wants to win a Stanley Cup with the Islanders. Before the draft, Hagens said bringing the Cup home would be special.

"I want to be able to win a Stanley Cup as an Islander," Hagens said, on the NHL Draft Class podcast. "The last time I think they raised the cup, my dad was a little kid, ... Being able to do that ... It's special."

The Islanders likely saw him as a strong local fit.

"I could never get to the bottom of how much truth was involved in that," Seravalli said. "Utah, to me at least, privately seemed to indicate that - that wasn't true, but I've heard more far fetched things than that."

Sorokin had a solid 2024-25 NHL season, with four shutouts and a .907 save percentage.

Boston ended up drafting Hagens at No. 7. Last season, he had 37 points in 37 games with Boston College. He also helped Team USA win gold at the 2025 World Junior Championship.

James Hagens' goal has changed since joining the Bruins

James Hagens wants to play for the Boston Bruins, and he’s ready to work hard, no matter how long it takes. Hagens understands he might need to return to college first. He’s fine with waiting if that helps him get better.

"You want to be ready (put on muscle, gain weight)," Hagens said, via NHL.com. "You want to be able to work for a roster spot at the Bruins, whether that's going back to school or doing it right away. I want to be a Bruin really bad ... I'll work towards that."

Hagens knows playing in the NHL takes time and hard work. But his goal is clear: he wants to earn a spot as soon as possible.

