In Photos: Alex Tuch's wife Kylie flaunts baby bump in stunning new pregnancy shoot with family

Buffalo Sabres winger Alex Tuch and his wife, Kylie, are gearing up for a big milestone off the ice. The couple is set to welcome their second child — a baby boy — and they celebrated the upcoming bundle of joy with a family photoshoot.
On Sunday, Kylie posted a carousel of intimate moments to Instagram, featuring the excited family as she glowed with her baby bump.
“Almost time to add another one to the crew 🐻,” Kylie captioned.
The photos showed the expecting mother in the kitchen and the other rooms of their house in Buffalo, New York.
Alex, Kylie and their firstborn son, Tripp Michael, posed for an adorable snaps.
The post included 10 photos of the happy, expecting family.
Kylie announced the pregnancy on Instagram on Nov. 7.
Alex and Kylie were engaged in March 2022 and got married last August.
The couple welcomed Tripp Michael in December 2023.
An NHL winger for 11 seasons, Alex was drafted in the first round by Minnesota in 2014. He finished the 2024-25 season with 67 points in 82 games with the Sabres. It marked his fourth campaign in Buffalo after being traded by the Vegas Golden Knights in 2021.
Buffalo (36-39-7) has failed to make the playoffs in 14 consecutive seasons.
Alex Tuch has career year with the Buffalo Sabres
Despite the Sabres finishing the 2024-25 season seventh in the Atlantic Division with 79 points, Alex Tuch still put up some of his best numbers to date.
"I think a lot of guys realize that, when the team has success, your own personal success also elevates," Tuch said don April 18, via NHL.com.
Tuch skated in a career-high 82 games, while earning a personal best in ice time with 1,578:51.
He also tied his career high in goals with 36 (2022-23), which was good for second on the Sabres.
Tuch, along with New York Rangers center Vincent Trocheck, shared the NHL lead in shorthanded goals with six, which is also tied for the third-most shorthanded goals in Buffalo franchise history (Michael Peca, 1996-97).
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama