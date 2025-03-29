In Photos: Brad Marchand's wife Katrina, daughter Sawyer and stepson Sloane visit Pantherland ahead of Panthers debut

Former Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand made his debut for the Florida Panthers on their Friday night game against the Utah Hockey Club. Marchand’s family was in attendance at the arena.

Ad

Prior to the game, Brad Marchand’s wife Katrina, daughter Sawyer and stepson Sloane visited Pantherland, the official store of the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena. Katrina shared a couple of stories from the night on her Instagram, featuring herself and her two kids.

via Instagram /@kasloane

Katrina donned a red cropped jacket, a white top and light-wash jeans and carried a gold purse on the night. Sloane wore a red Florida Panthers jersey, white shorts and white sneakers while his sister also wore a red Florida Panthers jersey, silver pants, white sneakers and carried a light blue purse.

Ad

Trending

via Instagram /@kasloane

She also shared a post from the Instagram account of Spittin’ Chiclets featuring Marchand on the ice in a Panthers jersey. In the caption, she wrote:

Ad

“LFG”

via Instagram /@kasloane

Brad Marchand made an instant impact on the team on his Panthers debut night. He set up fellow teammate Sam Bennett in OT for the game-winning goal. Marchand sent a sharp pass from behind the net and Bennett finished with a backhand shot to secure Florida’s 2-1 win.

Ad

Brad Marchand’s wife Katrina bids goodbye to Boston

Earlier this March, Katrina Marchand shared a heartfelt farewell note to his former Boston Bruins teammates after Brad Marchand was traded to the Florida Panthers.

Katrina shared a highlight reel from Marchand’s time in Boston from the Bruins’ official Instagram account on her Instagram stories. Along with the post, she wrote a message about the deep bonds they formed over the years.

Ad

“Thank you for always giving Brad and our family so much love. We’re eternally grateful for every moment we’ve had with you. We’ll hold them close to our hearts forever. Love always, The Marchands,” Katrina wrote in the caption.

She shared photos of Brad and herself spending time with his teammates and their partners. One of the clicks was from Halloween celebrations from last year when the Marchands and Jeremy Swayman and his partner Alessandra Iacaboni dressed up in Italian mafia-themed costumes.

Ad

“Family forever,” Katrina captioned the picture tagging Brad, Swayman and Alessandra Iacaboni.

She also shared a throwback picture with Charlie McAVoy’s wife Kylie where Katrina and Kylie wore matching Bruins fan jackets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama