In Photos: Brad Montour, wife Ryiann visit London Eye and other famous tourist spots during United Kingdom offseason vacation

Seattle Kraken defenseman Brad Montour and his wife Ryiann are enjoying an offseason vacation in the United Kingdom. This weekend, Ryiann shared a series of stories on her Instagram, featuring the couple’s British getaway.

One of the pictures showed a classic white London taxi driving down a Union Jack-lined street. Another short clip showed a ceremonial parade with guards dressed in red uniforms and a mounted officer leading the way, seemingly from the Changing of the Guard near Buckingham Palace.

via Instagram /@ryiann

The next story saw Ryiann stepping out from inside one of London’s famous red telephone booths. Another click showed Brad Mountour and Ryiann posing together in front of the iconic London Eye on a bright, partly cloudy day, with the River Thames behind them.

via Instagram /@ryiann

Another photo captured a cozy and elegant interior view from a stylish cafe, looking out through large windows onto the ornate white facade of a building marked "One Dover Street.” Ryiann also posted a picture of a decadent dessert of soft-serve ice cream topped with caramel and nuts, served alongside a small tray of pastries.

Brad Montour opens up on his debut season in Seattle

Brandon Montour joined the Seattle Kraken as a free agent last offseason, signing a seven-year deal on July 1 after his contract with the Florida Panthers ended.

In the season exit interview, Montour reflected on his first year in Seattle and described it as a whirlwind experience for both him and his family.

“We liked it. Myself, my wife, the kids. I was only here a few times playing them, so everything was new, everything went by so fast,” he said.

“Having, you know, not any summer last year, and then, having to move here, check the surroundings, get settled in the new home. Baby girl, obviously Mason was born. Flew by.”

Despite the fast paced season and the team not making the playoffs, Montour said his overall experience was positive. He mentioned that he and his family enjoyed being part of the organization.

“This seems like the fastest year, but, I mean we enjoyed it, you know, the players, staff, we enjoyed being a part of it. Obviously we’d still like to be playing, but, you know, all in all, minus the playoffs, really good decision for me and my family,” he added.

Brad Montour had a decent display in his debut season in Seattle. He recorded 18 goals, 23 assists and a plus-minus of -22 in 81 games for the Kraken.

