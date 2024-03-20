IN PHOTOS: Brady Tkachuk and his wife Emma Farinacci announce that they are expecting their first child

Brady Tkachuk, left winger and captain of the Ottawa Senators in the NHL has some seriously exciting news for all his fans and followers.

Brady Tkachuk hopped on his Instagram recently with his lovely wife, Emma Farinacci, and shared that they are expecting their first child together. The joyous revelation came through a heartfelt post featuring a delightful white cake, signaling the sweetness of their expanding family.

In a heartwarming series of images, the couple posed together, radiating happiness and anticipation. One particularly touching moment captured Brady Tkachuk tenderly resting his hand on Farinacci's belly, a gesture of love and connection with their unborn child.

They even revealed the due date, September 24th, adding even more joy to their announcement.

"Baby boy coming 09/24"

Their journey together began with a beautiful proposal on July 22, 2022, where Brady Tkachuk asked Emma to be his partner for life. And just a year later, on July 21, 2023, they exchanged vows surrounded by their loved ones, promising to stand by each other through thick and thin.

Now, as they eagerly await the arrival of their first child, their love and partnership are set to grow even stronger.

Brady Tkachuk and Senators lost 6-2 to Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins totally dominated the Ottawa Senators with a 6-2 win on Tuesday. David Pastrnak was the star of the show, he scored a hat trick.

“It was great. I’m very happy for our team because after two, we were nowhere near our game but we were up by one goal,” Pastrnak said.

It was a wild game with lots of goals, and the fans were loving it, especially when they threw hats and even a bear coat onto the ice to celebrate Pastrnak's hat trick.

“I actually put it on and took a picture of it. It was cozy.” Pastrnak on the bear coat

Other players like Justin Brazeau, Jesper Boqvist, and Kevin Shattenkirk also contributed to Boston's victory. On the other side, the Senators tried their best, but they just couldn't keep up with Boston's offensive power. Their coach, Jacques Martin said:

“They were persistent tonight and they were able to get a couple goals in the third that made the difference. I liked how we played in the second. I think it’s just that we need to be able to put three periods together.”

Next up, the Senators will face the St. Louis Blues, hoping to bounce back after this loss.