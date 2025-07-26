In Photos: Canucks' Filip Chytil ties knot with longtime partner Nikol in intimate ceremony 

Filip Chytil marked an important moment in his life this summer, marrying his longtime partner, Nikol Hlavackova, on July 12. The couple kept things simple, sharing only a few photos on Instagram.Chytil wore a grey suit, while Hlavackova chose a white off-shoulder dress with light makeup for the wedding.“Wedding day,&quot; Chytil wrote on Thursday. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOver the years, they’ve kept their relationship mostly out of the spotlight. In one of the few times Chytil shared moments of them, he posted a picture with Hlavackova from New York on July 16, 2018.“Enjoying NYC with this beautiful girl!” Chytil wrote on Instagram. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt hinted at the start of their relationship. Since then, he’s shared more pictures with her, but they’ve kept things private.Chytil also talked about her support during difficult times, especially while recovering from a Nov. 2, 2023, concussion.“&quot;In one moment, I just realized that I wanted to be back, and I did everything for that,&quot; Chytil said, via Lohud. &quot;I had full support of my family, my girlfriend most, and here I am right now.”On the ice, Chytil split his 2024-25 season between the Rangers and the Canucks. He was part of the J.T. Miller trade to New York, and after joining Vancouver, he played 15 games, recording two goals and four assists.With eight NHL seasons under his belt, Chytil is expected to take on a bigger role with the Canucks.Filip Chytil’s wife, Nikol, celebrated her bachelorette party with Kiefer Sherwood’s fiancee, Ariela SherwoodFilip Chytil’s wife, Nikol, celebrated a yacht bachelorette party, alongside Kiefer Sherwood’s fiancee, Ariela Sherwood. The event took place on March 31 and featured elegant gold and cream décor, paddle cutouts of their partners’ faces and festive balloons. They both wore white outfits and shared photos on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into the celebration. Sherwood wrote “our beautiful brides” in one of her posts.Meanwhile, Chytil, who joined the Vancouver Canucks on Jan. 31 via a trade, is adjusting well to his new team. He thanked the Rangers in a farewell message on Instagram, saying he’ll always carry the good times he had with them.&quot;I would like to thank everyone in the New York Rangers organization, especially my teammates, staff members and the fans for support throughout the last 7 years,&quot; Chytil wrote. &quot;There are a lot of great memories which I will keep with me for the rest of my life. But, now I am enjoying every single minute in Vancouver and can’t describe how happy I am to be part of the Canucks organization!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile last season wasn’t Chytil’s best, the Canucks are hopinh he'll be more consistent in 2025-26.