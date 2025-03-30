Kiefer Sherwood’s fiancée Ariela and Filip Chytil’s fiancée Nikol host luxurious yacht Bachelorette party

Vancouver Canucks’ players Kiefer Sherwood and Filip Chytil’s fiancees hosted a bachelorette yacht party to celebrate their upcoming weddings. Sherwood's fiancee, Ariela, and Chytil’s fiancee, Nikol, were joined by their friends for the special event. Ariela posted pics from the party on Instagram on Saturday.

One picture featured her and Nikol carrying paddles with photos of their fiance’s faces. They wore white dresses and posed for the camera. The cabin of the yacht had gold and cream decorations and balloons.

“Our beautiful brides,” Ariela wrote.

Another pic, which was originally posted by her friend, showed Ariela dancing on the deck against the setting sun.

“Bride to be,” the caption read.

Another snap featured some of the themed decorations, including balloons printed with tuxedos and the grooms’ faces. The foreground showed napkins folded into crown shapes and paddle photos with the NHL players’ faces on them. Two sashes with "Mrs. Sherwood" and "Mrs. Chytil" can also be seen.

(Credit: IG/@ariela_smith)

Sherwood and Chytil are linemates for the Canucks and share a close bond. Sherwood has been playing with a new-look line as Chytil suffered a concussion on March 15 after getting slammed against the boards by Chicago Blackhawks' Jason Dickinson.

Sherwood had called out Dickinson for the hit.

"It's back-to-back games that guys are taking liberties on our guys," Kiefer Sherwood said on March 16, via Canucks Army. "(Dickinson) is going to have to answer the bell next year because I know we don't play them again, but that was a dirty hit."

Sherwood is known as a physical player. He broke the record for most hits in an NHL season in the game against the New York Rangers on March 22 — his 384th hit. He went on to make a season-high 12 hits in the game to take his tally to 395.

Kiefer Sherwood and his fiancee Ariela enjoy Hawaii vacation during 4 Nations break

Kiefer Sherwood and his fiancee Ariela enjoyed a picturesque vacation in Hawaii during the NHL break in February for the 4 Nations Face-Off. Ariela posted pictures of them enjoying their vacation and some of the islands’ most beautiful sights on Instagram.

“Kauai recap 🌺⛰️👙🌊,” Ariela captioned on March 4.

The pictures and videos featured mirror selfies of the couple as well as shots of them enjoying the sun, sea and sand. One video was an aerial shot of the mountains and valleys of the island.

