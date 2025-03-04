In Photos: Kiefer Sherwood, fiancee Ariela enjoy Hawaii getaway to luxury beach resort during 4 Nations break

Vancouver Canucks forward Kiefer Sherwood and his fiancee Ariela Smith took a holiday to Princeville, Hawaii, during the 4 Nations break. On Monday, Ariela shared a carousel of pictures from their stay at the Hotel Hanalei Bay resort on her Instagram account.

One of the photos showed a beautiful view of a beach with mountains in the background, palm trees, and lounge chairs near the water. Another photo showed the interior of a restaurant with large windows and tables set for dining.

“Kauai recap 🌺⛰️👙🌊,” she captioned the post.

The next click featured Ariela wearing a patterned bikini and sunglasses, posing on a beach near tree roots. Another photo showed Kiefer Sherwood and Ariela taking a mirror selfie, dressed in stylish outfits. Ariela wore a lace dress, and Kiefer wore a white shirt and cap.

One of the pictures displayed a table with sushi rolls, sashimi, chopsticks, and a glass of water. Another photo captured a poolside view of a resort with greenery-covered buildings, lounge chairs, and palm trees.

Ariela then shared a mirror selfie wearing a zebra-print dress. Another click saw Kiefer standing in the shallow water of the seas with his back to the camera in floral shorts.

Ariela and Kiefer posed together in another mirror selfie. In the click, Ariela can be seen wearing a cream halter dress and carried a fringe bag, while Kiefer sported a patterned shirt, light beige pants and a black cap.

Kiefer Sherwood and Ariela Smith enjoy helicopter ride in Hawaii

During their stay in Hawaii, the couple also boarded a helicopter. One of the pictures Ariela posted displayed an aerial view of a coastline, showing lush green mountains meeting the deep blue ocean, likely taken from their helicopter ride.

Another click showed Sherwood wearing a headset inside a helicopter, looking back with a smile.

via Instagram /@ariela_smith

The penultimate slide featured the couple’s hands holding glass jars with fresh juices, one green and the other a creamy beige with bamboo straws against a roadside backdrop. Ariela closed her carousel with a short clip of waves swaying across the sea.

Kiefer Sherwood proposed to Ariela in August 2024 during a vacation in the Turks and Caicos Islands. Following their engagement, the couple announced that they will be getting married this summer. Earlier in November last year, Sherwood and Smith shared their pre-wedding photos taken in Vancouver, British Columbia, which also included their dog Luca.

