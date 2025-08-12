In Photos: Canucks' Kiefer Sherwood marries partner Ariela at 'dreamy' 5-star estate in California 

Vancouver Canucks forward Kiefer Sherwood married his partner Ariela in a ceremony at the Cherub Garden, nestled within the Stonepine Estate in Carmel Valley, California. Ariela shared highlights of their big day on Instagram, calling it: “A dream come true – 07.26.25 The Sherwoods.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe photos captured everything from the couple exchanging vows to portraits together, candid shots from their wedding photoshoot and a cozy indoor moment with Ariela on the couch with Kiefer nearby. Their dog, Luca, also made an appearance, including one shot where he joined them for a photo. The celebration featured personal touches throughout. Kiefer’s longtime friend and former Miami University hockey teammate, Karch Bachman, served as the officiant for the ceremony. Ariela walked down the aisle to a violin rendition of Taylor Swift’s &quot;Enchanted&quot; performed by Alan Milan, and the couple exchanged handwritten vows. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKiefer Sherwood and Ariela, who celebrated their fourth anniversary in January, got engaged last year during a beach getaway in Turks and Caicos. Kiefer Sherwood’s wife Ariela on his first season in Vancouver Kiefer Sherwood signed with the Canucks as a free agent on July 1, 2024. He began a fresh chapter in Vancouver following his time with the Nashville Predators.This offseason, his partner Ariela Smith posted a warm recap of their first year in the city, sharing glimpses of their life together. The collection included scenic hikes with their dog Luca, cozy sushi café dates, horseback rides and evening walks under vibrant sunsets. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe also shared moments from her bachelorette festivities. With snapshots of blooming spring cherry blossoms, snowy cityscapes and Kiefer snuggling the two puppies they recently welcomed. Other highlights included a set dinner table, a sunny boat trip with friends and a mirror selfie of Ariela in a white dress. “Same time next year?” she captioned, a nod to how much they’ve fallen in love with their life in Vancouver.