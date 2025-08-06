  • home icon
  "29 is a dream": Kiefer Sherwood's fiancee, Ariela, celebrates her birthday with bae in Amalfi Coast, Italy

"29 is a dream": Kiefer Sherwood's fiancee, Ariela, celebrates her birthday with bae in Amalfi Coast, Italy

By ARJUN B
Published Aug 06, 2025 11:09 GMT
Vegas Golden Knights v Vancouver Canucks - Source: Getty
Kiefer Sherwood's fiancee Ariela celebrates her birthday with bae in Amalfi Coast, Italy - Source: Getty

Vancouver Canucks’ forward Kiefer Sherwood and his fiancée, Ariela, took a relaxing getaway to Amalfi Coast in Italy. Ariela, who recently turned 29, shared glimpses of her birthday celebration on social media.

Ariela gave followers a glimpse into their getaway through her Instagram stories, capturing the incredible views from their stay at the cliffside Palazzo Avino, a luxurious five-star hotel overlooking the Amalfi Coast. In one clip, she paired the sweeping coastal scenery with a simple caption:

"29 is a dream," expressing her joy and gratitude for the special occasion.
Kiefer Sherwood&rsquo;s fiance Ariela IG story - Credit [via IG/@ariela.smith
Kiefer Sherwood’s fiance Ariela IG story - Credit [via IG/@ariela.smith
In another post, Ariela shared a mirror selfie with Kiefer, her NHL player fiancé, captioning it:

"The best 10 days. Time to go home and see Luca," referring to their beloved pup.
Ariela IG story - Credit @ariela.smith
Ariela IG story - Credit @ariela.smith

Ariela's friend also joined in the celebration, with one posting a photo of Ariela riding a horse and captioning it,

"Happiest of birthdays to my forever pony girl & partner in crime"
Ariela IG story - Credit @ariela.smith
Ariela IG story - Credit @ariela.smith

Kiefer and Ariela celebrated their fourth anniversary in January. Kiefer popped the question to Ariela last year while they were on a beach vacation in Turks and Caicos.

Ariela reflects on Kiefer Sherwood’s first season with the Canucks

After joining the Canucks as a free agent on July 1, 2024, Sherwood kicked off a new chapter in Vancouver following his stint with the Nashville Predators.

This offseason, Ariela Smith shared a heartfelt recap of their first year in the city on Instagram. Her post captured snippets of their life together, from scenic hikes with their dog Luca to cozy café sushi dates, horseback rides and evening strolls under colorful sunsets.

The photo collection also featured moments from Ariela’s bachelorette celebration. Which featured springtime cherry blossoms, snowy city views and Kiefer cuddling the two puppies they welcomed into their home.

A snapshot of a beautifully set dinner table, a boat outing with friends and a mirror selfie of Ariela in a white dress rounded out the memories.

“Same time next year?” Kiefer Sherwood's fiancee wrote, hinting at how much the couple has embraced their Vancouver life.

ARJUN B

ARJUN B

Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart.

