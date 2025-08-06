"29 is a dream": Kiefer Sherwood's fiancee, Ariela, celebrates her birthday with bae in Amalfi Coast, Italy

Vancouver Canucks’ forward Kiefer Sherwood and his fiancée, Ariela, took a relaxing getaway to Amalfi Coast in Italy. Ariela, who recently turned 29, shared glimpses of her birthday celebration on social media.Ariela gave followers a glimpse into their getaway through her Instagram stories, capturing the incredible views from their stay at the cliffside Palazzo Avino, a luxurious five-star hotel overlooking the Amalfi Coast. In one clip, she paired the sweeping coastal scenery with a simple caption:&quot;29 is a dream,&quot; expressing her joy and gratitude for the special occasion.Kiefer Sherwood’s fiance Ariela IG story - Credit [via IG/@ariela.smithIn another post, Ariela shared a mirror selfie with Kiefer, her NHL player fiancé, captioning it:&quot;The best 10 days. Time to go home and see Luca,&quot; referring to their beloved pup.Ariela IG story - Credit @ariela.smithAriela's friend also joined in the celebration, with one posting a photo of Ariela riding a horse and captioning it,&quot;Happiest of birthdays to my forever pony girl &amp; partner in crime&quot;Ariela IG story - Credit @ariela.smithKiefer and Ariela celebrated their fourth anniversary in January. Kiefer popped the question to Ariela last year while they were on a beach vacation in Turks and Caicos.Ariela reflects on Kiefer Sherwood’s first season with the CanucksAfter joining the Canucks as a free agent on July 1, 2024, Sherwood kicked off a new chapter in Vancouver following his stint with the Nashville Predators.This offseason, Ariela Smith shared a heartfelt recap of their first year in the city on Instagram. Her post captured snippets of their life together, from scenic hikes with their dog Luca to cozy café sushi dates, horseback rides and evening strolls under colorful sunsets. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe photo collection also featured moments from Ariela’s bachelorette celebration. Which featured springtime cherry blossoms, snowy city views and Kiefer cuddling the two puppies they welcomed into their home.A snapshot of a beautifully set dinner table, a boat outing with friends and a mirror selfie of Ariela in a white dress rounded out the memories.“Same time next year?” Kiefer Sherwood's fiancee wrote, hinting at how much the couple has embraced their Vancouver life.