In Photos: Kiefer Sherwood's fiancee Ariela recaps her bachelorette bash in Miami nightclubs headlined by Rick Ross 

Vancouver Canucks forward Kiefer Sherwood’s fiancee Ariela Smith shared a photo recap of her bachelorette celebration in Miami on her Instagram. The couple is set to get married this summer.

Ad

One of the slides showed a sunset over the Miami waters. Another click saw Ariela holding a life-size cutout of Kiefer’s face while posing on a staircase decorated with a “Bride gone MIA” sign.

“The best weekend ever with the best people. So thankful and so ready for what’s coming next,” Ariela captioned the post.

A separate snap showed a welcome table filled with matching sleepwear, slippers and gift bags laid out for her bridesmaids. In another photo, Ariela and her bridesmaids posed outdoors, all dressed in coordinated red outfits while Ariela sported a white halter mini dress with a plunging neckline and pleated skirt.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The group enjoyed a dinner shown in a photo of a table filled with desserts and half-finished drinks. Another picture saw Ariela standing on a boat deck in a white bikini. She was also seen at a white and gold-decorated indoor setup smiling in front of a tray of celebratory tequila shots.

A brunch spread appeared in another one of the shots, featuring bagels, croissants, fruits and dips. Ariela also posted a mirror selfie in a white sheer dress. One table image featured party props including themed drink stirrers.

Ad

One of the clips saw the group partying on a boat. Later, Ariela and one of her bridesmaids were photographed walking side by side in glam red and white outfits. Another image showed Ariela holding a giant bottle service presentation ring in a nightclub.

Among the final slides was a clip of a Rick Ross performance at the nightclub with Ariela and her crew dancing in the crowd. One picture saw her lounging under a giant “BRIDE” balloon sign in her bedroom and the last slide featured another moment of celebration from their party night out.

Ad

Kiefer Sherwood’s fiancee Ariela recaps first season in Vancouver

Earlier this offseason, Kiefer Sherwood’s fiancee Ariela Smith shared a season recap on Instagram drawing an end to the couple’s first season in Vancouver since he signed with the Canucks last summer.

The photos featured their dog Luca on a trail, sushi at a cafe, Ariela riding a horse and a sunset street. She also shared a mirror selfie in a white dress, a decorated table setup and a boat outing with friends.

Ad

“Same time next year?” Ariela wrote in the caption.

Other slides showed more of her bachelorette bash moments, cherry blossoms, winter views and Kiefer holding two puppies they adopted.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anjum Rajonno Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.



Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.



She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.



When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama