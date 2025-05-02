In Photos: Kiefer Sherwood's fiancee Ariela draws their Vancouver curtains to a close with Canucks season recap dump

Canucks forward Kiefer Sherwood and his team had an early exit to the season as Vancouver could not punch their playoff tickets. On Thursday, Sherwood’s fiancee Ariela Smith shared a carousel of pictures on her Instagram featuring a season recap and special memories.

One of the clicks showed Ariela and Kiefe’s dog Luca walking through a wooded trail. Another captured a spread of sushi and appetizers in a cafe where they dined. A third picture showed Ariela riding a horse in an arena.

“Same time next year? 🇨🇦🏒💃” she captioned the post.

The next photo showed a quiet residential street during sunset. Ariela then posted a mirror selfie posing in a short white dress. Another photo showed a decorated table setup with white balloons and elegant tableware.

In the next click, Ariela posed on a boat with three friends. Another slide featured Kiefer holding Luca while wearing a beanie. The next picture was from Ariela’s bachelorette in which she was seen holding a cutout card of Kiefer’s face.

She then posted a shot capturing blooming cherry blossom trees along a street. In the next photo, Ariela leaned against a small green car parked on the roadside. Another picture saw Luca wearing a Canucks-themed bandana indoors.

A winter photo showed a snowy field with distant mountain views. In another click, Ariela smiled at her friend Lina at Lina’s baby shower. Another picture showed an empty horse arena with fences. The final slide featured Kiefer holding two puppies they had adopted in his arms.

Kiefer Sherwood had signed with the Vancouver Canucks last offseason, weeks before proposing to Ariela. This season, he notched up 19 goals and 21 assists in 78 appearances for Vancouver.

Kiefer Sherwood and Ariela Smith added two new members to the family

Earlier this year, Kiefer Sherwood and his fiancee Ariela adopted two adorable puppies named Kate and Brooke. Ariela shared the news on her Instagram stories, posting sweet photos of Sherwood cuddling the two new pups who were adopted from Endless Pawsabilities Rescue.

One of the pictures showed the puppies napping side by side. Another photo saw Kiefer lying on the floor beside Kate and Brooke.

“They are getting cuter by the minute,” Areila wrote tagging the Endless Pawsabilities Rescue’s Instagram account.

“And they love Kiefer,” she added.

Kiefer and Airela are about to get married in July 2025. Last November, Ariela visited bridal shops in New York City and shared her wedding prep journey on her stories.

