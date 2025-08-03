  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Vancouver Canucks
  • Kiefer Sherwood's fiancee Ariela takes in mesmerizing Amalfi coast views from celebrated five‑star deluxe hotel

Kiefer Sherwood's fiancee Ariela takes in mesmerizing Amalfi coast views from celebrated five‑star deluxe hotel

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Aug 03, 2025 06:10 GMT
Kiefer Sherwood
Kiefer Sherwood's fiancee Ariela takes in mesmerizing Amalfi coast views from celebrated five‑star deluxe hotel [via IG/@ariela_sherwood]

This weekend, Vancouver Canucks forward Kiefer Sherwood’s fiancee Ariela Sherwood took a trip to Italy. On Saturday, she posted a series of picturesque stories on her Instagram from her stay along the Amalfi Coast at the celebrated five-star deluxe hotel Palazzo Avino.

Ad

In the first story, Ariela posted a cozy garden scene from the hotel grounds with pink-cushioned lounge chairs under red and white striped umbrellas. There was a shaded terrace above lined with flowers and Mediterranean greenery.

Her second story featured a view of a turquoise swimming pool set against a backdrop of green mountains. A stone staircase led down from the elevated garden level bordered by flowerbeds and dense tropical foliage.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
via Instagram /@ariela_sherwood
via Instagram /@ariela_sherwood

In the final shot, Ariela captured the panoramic view of the Amalfi coastline. From her hilltop vantage point, she overlooked a stretch of colorful hillside towns and the Tyrrhenian Sea.

Ad

Kiefer Sherwood and Ariela Smith have been together for over four years now. The couple celebrated their 4-year anniversary earlier this year in January. Kiefer proposed to Ariela last year during a beach vacation in Turks and Caicos following his move to the Vancouver Canucks.

Kiefer Sherwood’s fiancee Ariela recaps her Florida bachelorette

Last month, Kiefer Sherwood’s fiancee Ariela Smith gave fans a full look at her Miami bachelorette bash through an Instagram photo recap. The couple is set to tie the knot later this summer.

Ad

The first slide showed a scenic sunset over the Miami waters. Ariela was seen posing with a life-size cutout of Kiefer’s face on a staircase decorated with a “Bride gone MIA” sign. Another image showed a welcome table featuring coordinated sleepwear, slippers and gift bags neatly arranged for her bridesmaids.

“The best weekend ever with the best people. So thankful and so ready for what’s coming next,” Ariela captioned the post.
Ad

In one outdoor photo, Ariela and her bridesmaids wore matching red outfits while she stood out in a white halter mini dress with a plunging neckline and pleated skirt. The group enjoyed a boat ride, a nightclub party and also a beachside dinner. One of the slides featured Ariela on a boat deck in a white bikini, while another saw her smiling near a tray of tequila shots in a white and gold indoor setup.

Ad
Ad

The Miami festivities also included a brunch spread with bagels, croissants, fruits and dips. Ariela posted a mirror selfie in a white sheer dress and photos from the party showed themed drink stirrers and props. She was later seen holding a large bottle service ring at a nightclub where rapper Rick Ross performed as the group danced along.

One of the final slides saw Ariela relaxing under a giant “BRIDE” balloon in her bedroom and another which showed her wrapping up the night out at the club.

About the author
Anjum Rajonno

Anjum Rajonno

Twitter icon

Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.

Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.

She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.

When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Anjum Rajonno
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications