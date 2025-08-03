Kiefer Sherwood's fiancee Ariela takes in mesmerizing Amalfi coast views from celebrated five‑star deluxe hotel

This weekend, Vancouver Canucks forward Kiefer Sherwood’s fiancee Ariela Sherwood took a trip to Italy. On Saturday, she posted a series of picturesque stories on her Instagram from her stay along the Amalfi Coast at the celebrated five-star deluxe hotel Palazzo Avino.In the first story, Ariela posted a cozy garden scene from the hotel grounds with pink-cushioned lounge chairs under red and white striped umbrellas. There was a shaded terrace above lined with flowers and Mediterranean greenery.Her second story featured a view of a turquoise swimming pool set against a backdrop of green mountains. A stone staircase led down from the elevated garden level bordered by flowerbeds and dense tropical foliage.via Instagram /@ariela_sherwoodIn the final shot, Ariela captured the panoramic view of the Amalfi coastline. From her hilltop vantage point, she overlooked a stretch of colorful hillside towns and the Tyrrhenian Sea.Kiefer Sherwood and Ariela Smith have been together for over four years now. The couple celebrated their 4-year anniversary earlier this year in January. Kiefer proposed to Ariela last year during a beach vacation in Turks and Caicos following his move to the Vancouver Canucks.Kiefer Sherwood’s fiancee Ariela recaps her Florida bacheloretteLast month, Kiefer Sherwood’s fiancee Ariela Smith gave fans a full look at her Miami bachelorette bash through an Instagram photo recap. The couple is set to tie the knot later this summer.The first slide showed a scenic sunset over the Miami waters. Ariela was seen posing with a life-size cutout of Kiefer’s face on a staircase decorated with a “Bride gone MIA” sign. Another image showed a welcome table featuring coordinated sleepwear, slippers and gift bags neatly arranged for her bridesmaids.“The best weekend ever with the best people. So thankful and so ready for what’s coming next,” Ariela captioned the post.In one outdoor photo, Ariela and her bridesmaids wore matching red outfits while she stood out in a white halter mini dress with a plunging neckline and pleated skirt. The group enjoyed a boat ride, a nightclub party and also a beachside dinner. One of the slides featured Ariela on a boat deck in a white bikini, while another saw her smiling near a tray of tequila shots in a white and gold indoor setup. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Miami festivities also included a brunch spread with bagels, croissants, fruits and dips. Ariela posted a mirror selfie in a white sheer dress and photos from the party showed themed drink stirrers and props. She was later seen holding a large bottle service ring at a nightclub where rapper Rick Ross performed as the group danced along.One of the final slides saw Ariela relaxing under a giant “BRIDE” balloon in her bedroom and another which showed her wrapping up the night out at the club.