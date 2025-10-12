In Photos: Carey Price and family celebrate Canadian Thanksgiving in British Columbia

This Thanksgiving weekend, Carey Price and his wife Angela took their family outdoors for a cozy camping getaway in British Columbia. On Saturday, Angela Price shared a carousel of photos from the trip surrounded by lakes, pine forests and mountain views.One of the pictures showed Carey and Angela embracing by a lakeshore dressed in casual outdoor gear. Another shot the peaceful view of the lake under a partly cloudy sky and the golden trees around it.“🍁 thanksgiving,” Angela captioned the post.The family of five made the most of the long weekend. One picture shows Angela and Carey sitting at a picnic table with daughter Millie and son Lincoln, while their eldest daughter Liv was seated at a couch behind them. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAnother photo showed the group enjoying a larger outdoor Thanksgiving feast with friends, while a sweet mother-daughter moment featured Angela hugging Liv beneath tall evergreens. The final image saw Angela holding little Lincoln, with Liv and Millie standing by beside her posing by the lake.Angela has time and again spoken about how much she values life in B.C. for their kids and family balance.Carey Price's wife sustains her support for RFK Jr.Earlier last week, Carey Price’s wife Angela hosted a candid Q&amp;A session on Instagram where she addressed a range of topics, including her continued support of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.When asked about her stance on Kennedy in light of recent headlines, Angela reaffirmed her support writing that she believed people should approach the discussion as an opportunity to ask good questions.“Still a fan. Hope he keeps asking questions and shaking things up! We will all be better off for it.”“I think people would be better served by seeing this as an opportunity – to ask good questions, learn more, and push for clarity and rigorous research,” she added.The exchange came amid renewed debate over Tylenol use during pregnancy and claims of an alleged link to autism, a theory heavily criticized by major medical organizations and the drug’s manufacturer.Angela has been a longtime supporter of RFK Jr. and made it clear that her backing hasn’t wavered despite the political and scientific backlash surrounding the issue. During the same session, she also told fans that the Price family plans to continue visiting Montreal even after Carey’s surprise trade to the San Jose Sharks earlier this summer.