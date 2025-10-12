  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Carey Price
  • In Photos: Carey Price and family celebrate Canadian Thanksgiving in British Columbia

In Photos: Carey Price and family celebrate Canadian Thanksgiving in British Columbia

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Oct 12, 2025 15:48 GMT
In Photos: Carey Price and family celebrate Canadian Thanksgiving in British Columbia
Carey Price and family celebrate Canadian Thanksgiving in British Columbia [via IG/@byangelaprice]

This Thanksgiving weekend, Carey Price and his wife Angela took their family outdoors for a cozy camping getaway in British Columbia. On Saturday, Angela Price shared a carousel of photos from the trip surrounded by lakes, pine forests and mountain views.

Ad

One of the pictures showed Carey and Angela embracing by a lakeshore dressed in casual outdoor gear. Another shot the peaceful view of the lake under a partly cloudy sky and the golden trees around it.

“🍁 thanksgiving,” Angela captioned the post.

The family of five made the most of the long weekend. One picture shows Angela and Carey sitting at a picnic table with daughter Millie and son Lincoln, while their eldest daughter Liv was seated at a couch behind them.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Another photo showed the group enjoying a larger outdoor Thanksgiving feast with friends, while a sweet mother-daughter moment featured Angela hugging Liv beneath tall evergreens. The final image saw Angela holding little Lincoln, with Liv and Millie standing by beside her posing by the lake.

Angela has time and again spoken about how much she values life in B.C. for their kids and family balance.

Carey Price's wife sustains her support for RFK Jr.

Earlier last week, Carey Price’s wife Angela hosted a candid Q&A session on Instagram where she addressed a range of topics, including her continued support of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Ad

When asked about her stance on Kennedy in light of recent headlines, Angela reaffirmed her support writing that she believed people should approach the discussion as an opportunity to ask good questions.

“Still a fan. Hope he keeps asking questions and shaking things up! We will all be better off for it.”
“I think people would be better served by seeing this as an opportunity – to ask good questions, learn more, and push for clarity and rigorous research,” she added.
Ad

The exchange came amid renewed debate over Tylenol use during pregnancy and claims of an alleged link to autism, a theory heavily criticized by major medical organizations and the drug’s manufacturer.

Angela has been a longtime supporter of RFK Jr. and made it clear that her backing hasn’t wavered despite the political and scientific backlash surrounding the issue. During the same session, she also told fans that the Price family plans to continue visiting Montreal even after Carey’s surprise trade to the San Jose Sharks earlier this summer.

About the author
Anjum Rajonno

Anjum Rajonno

Twitter icon

Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.

Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.

She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.

When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Anjum Rajonno
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications