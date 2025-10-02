  • home icon
"Still a fan": Carey Price's wife Angela sustains her support for RFK Jr. despite his controversial 'Tylenol causes autism' claim

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Oct 02, 2025 05:09 GMT
This week, Habs great Carey Price’s wife Angela hosted a Q&A session on her Instagram. During the segment, she reaffirmed her support for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. while weighing in on the heated debate surrounding Tylenol use during pregnancy and the alleged autism risk.

When asked about her stance on Kennedy in light of recent headlines, Angela responded writing:

“Still a fan. Hope he keeps asking questions and shaking things up! We will all be better off for it.”

Another follower asked specifically about the ongoing Tylenol-autism discussion linked to Kennedy’s campaign positions and the Trump administration’s recent push for label changes.

“I think people would be better served by seeing this as an opportunity – to ask good questions, learn more, and push for clarity and rigorous research,” she replied.
Angela has been a longtime RFK Jr. supporter and she made it clear that her backing has not wavered despite the political and scientific backlash to the claims. Major medical groups and Tylenol’s manufacturer have disputed a causal link between acetaminophen use in pregnancy and autism.

In the same Q&A, Angela also assured fans that her family would continue spending time in Montreal regardless of Carey Price’s unexpected trade to San Jose earlier this summer.

Carey Price’s wife Angela opened up on being deeply impacted by the Charlie Kirk tragedy

Last month, U.S. conservative activist Charlie Kirk was assassinated during a public appearance at Utah Valley University in a targeted attack. The incident was caught on video and spread quickly on social media before many clips were removed.

In the days after, Carey Price’s wife Angela spoke out about how deeply the tragedy had affected her. On Instagram, she admitted that accidentally coming across the graphic video on TikTok had left her shaken.

“The Charlie Kirk death was just so crazy,” Angela said. “I accidentally came across the video of the assassination, and I just haven’t been able to get that out of my brain.”
Angela explained that the disturbing images had taken a toll on her well-being.

“I’m not sleeping at night. It just, it shook me. So that’s why I haven’t been on here. Damn, it just feels heavy,” she said.

She added that she hoped to return soo, including with updates to her popular “laundry talk” segments but mentioned again how difficult the days had been.

