Carey Price's wife Angela shares just how deeply she's been impacted by Charlie Kirk's assassination - "I'm not sleeping at night"

U.S. conservative activist Charlie Kirk was assassinated during a public appearance at Utah Valley University earlier this week in what investigators believe was a targeted attack. The incident was captured on video, clips of which quickly spread across social media before many were taken down.

Ad

On Friday, Montreal Canadiens legend Carey Price’s wife Angela took to Instagram to share just how deeply the tragedy has affected her personally. In a series of stories, Angela admitted that the news and the graphic video footage circulating online have left her shaken.

“Happy Friday. I feel like the last two days have been so heavy. And I’ve just been, like, shook to my core,” she said.

Ad

Trending

“The Charlie Kirk death was just so crazy. And I think, I mean, it’s crazy, yes, but I accidentally, unintentionally came across the video of the murder or assassination on TikTok. And I just haven’t been able to get that out of my brain.”

Angela revealed that the disturbing images have taken a toll on her well-being.

Ad

“I’m not sleeping at night. It just, it shook me. So that’s why I haven’t been on here. Damn, it just feels heavy,” she said.

She explained that she plans to return to social media soon, including updates to her popular “laundry talk” segments that recently gained traction, but stressed how difficult the past days have been.

Carey Price’s wife Angela’s initial reaction to Charlie Kirk’s assasination

Earlier this week, before opening up about her sleepless nights, Angela Price had already taken to Instagram to share her shock at the tragedy. She admitted she was completely shocked when she first came across the news of Charlie Kirk’s death.

Ad

“I opened social media and gasped, completely stunned,” Angela wrote. “My heart aches for our country, where a difference of opinion can lead to such devastating consequences. I can’t stop thinking about his wife and children.”

Her initial message was part of a wave of responses from the NHL community. Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko’s wife Lexie said she was “heartbroken for this family, his wife & daughters” and lamented how “f**ked up” things had become. Islanders forward Matt Martin’s wife Sydney condemned the loss of “simple humanity,” while Washington Capitals’ T.J. Oshie and defenseman Jakob Chychrun both offered prayers and condolences.

Brittany Lucic, wife of former Bruin Milan Lucic, also shared her thoughts stressing that while free speech is fundamental, violence can never be justified.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anjum Rajonno Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.



Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.



She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.



When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama