  • "Way too f***ed up": Lexie Demko, Carey Price's wife & NHL community condemn activist Charlie Kirk's death by assassination

"Way too f***ed up": Lexie Demko, Carey Price's wife & NHL community condemn activist Charlie Kirk's death by assassination

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Sep 11, 2025 06:23 GMT
Lexie Demko, Carey Price
Lexie Demko, Carey Price's wife & NHL community condemn activist Charlie Kirk's death by assassination [via IG/@byangelaprice, @tjoshie @lexiedemko]

The shocking assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University on Wednesday has drawn outrage and grief across the United States including from members of the NHL community.

Kirk, 31, was shot in the neck during a campus speaking event in Orem, Utah, and later died of his injuries. Authorities confirmed the gunfire came from a nearby building. The incident is being investigated as a ‘politically motivated assassination’.

Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko’s wife Lexie took to Instagram following the event to share her reaction.

“Heartbroken for this family, his wife & daughters. And absolutely heartbroken for America. It’s all becoming way too f**ked up now a days...” she wrote
via Instagram /@lexlexdemko
Angela Price, wife of Montreal Canadiens legend Carey Price, also expressed her shock. Sharing a post about Kirk’s death, she wrote:

“I opened social media and gasped, completely stunned. My heart aches for our country, where a difference of opinion can lead to such devastating consequences. I can’t stop thinking about his wife and children.”
via Instagram /@byangelaprice
Islanders’ icon Matt Martin’s wife Sydney condemned the act of violence on X. She wrote:

“A wife and two babies will see that video for the rest of their lives. I don’t care what political side you fall on but we clearly have lost the simple humanity of caring about a human life that should still be earth side.”
“Charlie Kirk wasn’t a character in a show. He was a father and a husband who meant the world to his family. Touch some grass.”
Police initially reported detaining a person of interest, but later confirmed no suspect is in custody. A manhunt is underway led by the FBI and Utah state police who are searching for an individual described as wearing all-black tactical gear and armed with a long gun.

Jakob Chychrun and TJ Oshie sent their prayers to Charlie Kirk’s family

Former Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie was among those in the NHL community offering condolences. In a series of Instagram stories, Oshie shared a tribute that read, “Rest in peace Charlie Kirk 🙏❤️,” and added that he was praying for the Kirk family.

“Praying for the Kirk family during what must feel like an impossible time. My children will know the good Christian and true American that Charlie was, and his memory will live on forever,” he wrote.

Caps defenseman Jakob Chychrun also posted a heartfelt message writing that he was “truly heartbroken for Charlie and his family.

“Truly heartbroken for Charlie, his wife, and children… may the Lord watch over his family. Can’t imagine the pain she will have trying to explain this to their kids… God rest his soul.🙏”
via Instagram /@tjoshie7, @jakobchychrun
Ex-Boston Bruins forward Milan Luci’s wife Brittany shared a strong message on her Instagram writing that while free speech is a fundamental right, violence can never be justified. She framed the killing of Charlie Kirk as a ‘symptom’ of deeper problems in society and systemic failures that can drive people to commit such acts.

Edited by Anjum Rajonno
