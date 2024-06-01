IN-PHOTOS: Carey Price's wife Angela attends Chicago Cubs game with friends

Carey Price’s wife, Angela, had a fun day out with friends at a Major League Baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds. She shared the experience with photos and videos on her Instagram stories.

The group looked like they were having a great time watching the game at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

Angela posed with two friends, all of them wearing Cubs jerseys and sunglasses. One video shows Angela capturing a moment of herself strolling alongside her friends en route to the stadium.

In another video, Angela’s friends were savoring chilled beers while cheering on the Cubs.

The Reds ended up clinching victory with a 5-4 score in a closely contested game.

Carey Price's wife Angela discusses family’s future plans

Carey Price and his family left their home on the South Shore and moved to British Columbia.

Last June, Angela Price, Carey’s wife, discussed these plans and more during her appearance on the "Drive By" podcast, hosted by former radio personality Freeway Frank. In the conversation, Angela, a lifestyle blogger, shared insights about raising children in the public eye in Montreal and their future plans.

Angela revealed that moving back to British Columbia has always been part of their long-term plan.

“It was always the plan to get back to BC," Angela said. "All our family’s over there as much as we have really loved our time in Montreal, that was always the plan. If Carey is done playing, we want to make the move sooner than later because the kids are getting older.”

Despite the move, Angela emphasized that Montreal remains a significant part of their lives, and they plan to visit frequently. Carey Price will continue his training and rehabilitation for his knee injury, which has sidelined him for much of the past two seasons, in Kelowna.

“He (Carey Price) can continue his training and his rehab in Kelowna. And then we will often come back to Montreal. We have many plans to come back to Montreal,” Angela added.

Angela reassured fans that their connection to Montreal is far from over.

“Me and Carey both will be back in Montreal lots. He’s going to be here for training camp,” she said. “It’s not like a goodbye forever, but the kids need to start their life in Kelowna and kind of be grounded in one place, I think," Angela said.

The couple's move to British Columbia marks a new chapter for the family, balancing their roots in Montreal with the stability and proximity to family in Kelowna.