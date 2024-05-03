IN PHOTOS: Carey Price's wife Angela shows off full 2024 Stagecoach outfit worth $907.92

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price’s wife Angela Price has just been to Stagecoach 2024 with her friends and absolutely rocked a stunning outfit at the country music festival.

The Stagecoach 2024 fest, which is taking place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, attracted country music lovers who enjoyed performances by well-known artists such as Morgan Wallen, Miranda Lambert, and Eric Church.

Angela Price attended the event with three of her friends and recently shared details of her wardrobe for Stagecoach 2024 on her blog, By Angela Price.

She wore a white tank top ($38.00), which she has in multiple colors, paired with black ultra-low rise cargo pants ($22.39). For her second outfit, Angela sported Agolde’s black Nova Tank ($97.71) with an Avani Denim Skirt ($88.73), complementing the country festival vibes perfectly.

She also styled another white tank top, this time with Marlow Vintage Shorts ($167.49) that exuded a timeless charm and effortless appeal for her third look.

Angela Price's outfits at Stagecoach 2024

With all three of her outfits, Angela sported brown Jeffrey Campbell Amigos Lo Boots ($397.89) which she said were hard to find but were great fits. She also wore golden Vroom Chain Earrings ($95.71) and different black shades that added a touch of flair to her overall look.

Angela Price opens up on attending couples therapy with Carey Price

Angela Price recently shared personal experience about her and Carey Price's therapy sessions during a Q&A session on her social media. In response to a follower's question about their couples therapy and if they still go to such sessions, Angela revealed that now they don’t as often.

"We only go when we need it now. Which isn't very often. I think the biggest thing we've learned in therapy is how to communicate better, so we don't feel that it's a need on a regular basis now," Angela wrote.

When asked how best to start therapy, Angela revealed that they started therapy when Carey Price initiated individual sessions to make personal changes.

“Kerry started individual therapy when he decided he wanted to make some changes in his life. At the therapist's request, I sat in on one of his sessions. She suggested that maybe I see someone or we try couples therapy. I tried solo therapy, then me and the therapist decided I was good,” Angela remarked.

Upon the therapist's suggestion, Angela attended one of Carey's sessions, leading them to try solo therapy for her and eventually couples therapy together.

“But I really liked her, so we tried her for couples therapy and it went great. I think it was important for us to find a therapist that was a straight shooter, not too into the mushy feelings. I think it's really easy to get the vibe in the first session,” she revealed.

Carey Price met Angela while playing for the Tri-City Americans and the couple got married on August 24, 2013, in Benton City, Washington. They have three children together: Liv, Millie and Lincoln.