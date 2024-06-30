In Photos: Cole Caufield throws first pitch in Milwaukee Brewers game in presence of his parents Kelly & Paul

Montreal Canadiens winger Cole Caufield threw the first pitch at the Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs game on Saturday. His parents, Kelly and Paul, were also present during the game held at American Family Field in Milwaukee.

The Habs forward donned a Brewers shirt and shared a carousel of photos from his outing on his Instagram account.

Trending

Cole swapped jerseys with Brewers shortstop Willy Adames, and took photos with Sal Frelick and Jacksonbryan Chouriolugo among others.

Earlier this month, rapper and media personality Snoop Dogg threw the first pitch in a Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds game.

Fans react to Cole Caufield throwing first pitch in MLB game

A clip of Caufield taking the mound to throw the first pitch has made rounds on social media.

Fans were impressed with the Habs forward’s throwing skills, and shared their reactions on X/Twitter:

Expand Tweet

“Wow!! That’s very cool! 😁” commented one fan.

“Could u imagine deciding to go to a baseball game to not think about everything happening in the hockey world and then here comes cole caufield,” wrote another user.

Expand Tweet

The Cubs won 5-3, but unfortunately, there was an elevator accident after the game. An elevator unit carrying about a hundred fans from the terrace to loge level had malfunctioned.

11 fans were injured, out of which six were taken to the hospital. The situation was immediately brought under control and no life-threatening injuries were reported.