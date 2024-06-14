In Photos: Connor McDavid's fiancée Lauren Kyle shares glimpse of her London trip with fellow Oilers players' partners

In the Stanley Cup Final, things have become difficult for the Edmonton Oilers and captain Connor McDavid. But in his personal life with Lauren Kyle, things are completely different. The couple is going to get married on July 27. The wedding preparations are going on and Kyle is making sure to keep her fans updated.

Lauren Kyle is in London, England with 'the ladies' per her caption in her Instagram post. In her post, she shared a series of pictures from her visit.

In the first picture, we get the view of The Twenty Two, London Hotel. Next, she shared a picture of her in front of the Vivienne Westwood store, which is popular for women's designer clothing. With the wedding date approaching, she must have been shopping for the wedding.

Trending

In the next picture, Lauren is seen with other partners of Edmonton Oilers players, including Leon Draisaitl's partner, Celeste Desjardins, and Sam Gagner's wife, Rachel Yelena Gagner at a local restaurant.

In the next picture, we get to see Kyle posing for a picture with another woman. She later shared the inside view of a hotel window with decorative walls.

Kyle was also seen drinking beer in a restaurant wearing a white dress with a sweater tied around her shoulders. In the next picture, she was seen watching the Edmonton Oilers vs Dallas Stars game, which took place a few weeks ago.

In another picture, she was seen trying a beautiful blue gown, possibly for pre-wedding parties. She also posted a wide-angle picture of herself and a friend in a washroom.

The last picture in her post shows her walking on the street of London with two of her friends.

Also read: Connor McDavid's fiancée Lauren Kyle and Sam Gagner's wife Rachel cheer on Oilers' 5-2 win against Stars from London

Lauren Kyle's night out with Edmonton Oilers' players' partners

Before Connor McDavid and Oiler's 4-1 loss to Florida Panthers, Lauren Kyle was seen going for a night out in Miami with other Oiler players' wives. It was a Sunday evening and her group which included Alexie Andlauer and Rachel Linke did all the fun they could.

Kyle had posted several pictures of her and her friends which you can see in the below article.

Also read: Connor McDavid's fiancée Lauren Kyle enjoys night out with Oilers players' partners in Miami ahead of Stanley Cup Final Game 2

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback